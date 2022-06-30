ENID, Okla. — With the Enid News & Eagle's new public art guide in hand, anyone can take a walk or drive around Enid to find dozens of art pieces to inspire nostalgia or bring a smile to your face.
The Enid News & Eagle worked closely with Visit Enid and Hive Appeal to publish Enid’s only printed public art guide that features outdoor murals in Enid, as well as other public art such as statues and monuments, many of them historical.
“We’ve known that people have wanted a complete printed guide of Enid’s outstanding murals and public art for some time,” said Cindy Allen, Enid News & Eagle publisher. “We made this new art guide a priority for us to be published this summer.”
The 100-page pocket-sized guide features 70 murals and other works of public art. The murals and public art pieces are numbered and included in maps of downtown, as well as the entire city of Enid.
“This guide will help local people and visitors be able to tour and locate each of these wonderful pieces of art,” Allen said. “These works of fine art have been created by our state’s and area’s best and most creative artists.”
The Enid Public Art Guide will be available at the News & Eagle, at 227 W. Broadway; the Enid Welcome Center, at 201 W. Garriott; and at several tourist locations around town. Oklahoma Tourism Bureau also will distribute the art guide through its website and at some of its visitor centers in the state.
“We see this public art guide as a wonderful way to celebrate the creativity in Enid and to let visitors see the diversity and breadth of art in our community,” Allen said. “While this publication features mostly an outdoor gallery of art, several of our local businesses also are having murals created within their businesses. So, there are wonderful artistic surprises all throughout our community.”
With art pieces scattered throughout the city, all of the local art is hard to miss, said Rob Houston, director of Visit Enid.
Enid is one of the fastest-growing public arts cities in the region, and we’ve had several people come to the Welcome Center asking for a printed public art guide," Houston said. "Now we will hand out a guide that not only shows off the work of our talented artists but also helps the public find these cultural gems.”
An online guide of public art is available on VisitEnid.org. The new printed public art guide also be found at https://tinyurl.com/ENIDartguide2022.
“It’s our hope that visitors to our community will see these murals and also spend time in our stores and restaurants and really enjoy all that Enid has to offer,” Allen said. "We want to specifically thank our sponsors who helped make this project possible."
Sponsors include Park Avenue Thrift, Visit Enid, Enid Regional Development Alliance, Security National Bank and Main Street Enid.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.