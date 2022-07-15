Northwest Chapter of Flagpoles Honoring Our Veterans

Matt Sabin, a Vietnam veteran, raises a flag onto the newly installed flagpole from the North West Chapter of Flagpoles Honoring Our Veterans on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021.

 Kelci McKendrick | Enid News & Eagle

GARBER — The North West chapter of Flagpoles Honoring Our Veterans will install three flags and poles at the homes of veterans Saturday, July 16, 2022, according to a group representative.

The group plans to gather between 9:30 and 10 a.m., before going to work, and a BlackHawk helicopter from the National Guard in Tulsa will fly in and land at 10 a.m. Cale Grauberger with the group said the Black Hawk will be on display behind Garber Fire Department from 10 a.m. to noon for the public to view.

The local chapter of Flagpoles Honoring Our Veterans started in 2021, according to Grauberger in an interview in August. To nominate a veteran in Northwest Oklahoma, email the chapter at flagpolevets@gmail.com.

