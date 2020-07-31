Signatures will be sought Saturday for a petition to recall Ward 3 City Commissioner Ben Ezzell.
An organization calling itself Enid Freedom Fighters sent an email to the News & Eagle Friday evening announcing the recall drive.
Members will be at Jumbo Foods on 30th from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday with the petition. The group's email said, according to the city charter, the petition needs 75 registered Ward 3 voters to meet the recall requirement. The group's goal is at least 100 signatures.
Enid Freedom Fighters is a group in Enid "who want to encourage our city leaders through involvement, educate ourselves on the issues of our city, and equip ourselves to positively contribute to local politics," according to the email.
"In recent weeks Mr. Ezzell has acted with conduct unbecoming of an elected oﬃcial, divided our community, disrespected our police department, disregarded the law, subverted the will of the people of Enid, dismissed his constituents’ views, and generally abused public trust," the email states.
Ezzell is term-limited and will leave office in May 2021.
