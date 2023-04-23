Beautiful Restoration of Enid and the Vietnamese First Baptist Church of Oklahoma City hosted an event for veterans Saturday at the Yad El Messianic Church, located at 2020 W. Willow.
La Vina Koehn organized the event to honor Vietnam War veterans.
The purpose was for Vietnamese members of the church from Oklahoma City to meet with some of the local veterans and to discuss what happened in the war from a different perspective. Music was provided by Bruce Crain.
“Many of the Vietnam vets who are in their 70s and 80s are still suffering from PTSD and night terrors,” Koehn said. “We want to hear their stories and for them to share their experiences so they can finally heal.”
One of those present was the pastor of the Vietnamese church in Oklahoma City, Christendoza Le. Le was a refugee who fled Vietnam by boat at the end of the war. The migration and humanitarian crisis was at its highest in 1978 and 1979.
“I talk to Vietnam vets to help them with their feelings about the war,” said Le who spoke at the meeting. Some of those attending the meeting were children of veterans who were left behind. Le met Koehn at a Beautiful Restoration meeting in Tulsa and the two women connected.
Beautiful Restoration helps other women with shattered dreams from involvement in prostitution, drugs, the sex industry, infidelity, bitterness, meth addiction, and other mental health issues. They focus on the power of love to restoration through Godly relationships.
For more information go to beautifulrestoration.org, or info@beautifulrestoration.org or call (580) 402-7148.
The Yad El Messianic is a Jewish group that believes Jesus as the Messiah and studies the Torah through the New Testament. They meet to study the Torah at 7 p.m. on Fridays at 2020 W. Willow.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.