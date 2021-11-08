ENID, Okla. — The city will break ground Tuesday morning on the treatment plant for Enid's long-planned Kaw Lake Water Supply program.
Starting at 11 a.m., city of Enid officials and project engineers will mark the start of construction on the city's water treatment plant, to be located at 6323 W. Chestnut, at the end of the pipeline and a water main along Chestnut.
The intake site at Kaw Lake also has begun construction, but work is yet to begin on the actual pipeline running 70 miles from the lake to Enid, as well as a pump station in Garber.
When completed, the Kaw Lake project, the largest capital project in the city’s history, will provide the residents of Enid and Northwest Oklahoma with a sustainable water supply that will meet their needs for the next half century.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.