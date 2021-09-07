Groove Fest marks a day to enjoy nature and each other. The second annual event is a day set aside for “peace, love and flower power” at Government Springs Park.
The free festival will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, and will feature music, vendors, vintage cars and a costume contest. Last year, quite a few Volkswagens and vintage vans showed up. There is no registration fee.
Last year, several attendees took part in the costume contest, donning their best '60s and '70s apparel to take part in the costume contest. The costume is contest is at 4 p.m.
The event previously was scheduled for earlier this summer. Tammy Wilson, of Enid Event Company and organizer of the event, is excited to see another good turnout for the event.
“We plan to have fun, relax and enjoy Government Springs Park,” Wilson said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.