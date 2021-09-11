ENID, Okla. — Jorge Mona believes more love and peace is needed in the world.
Mona, a “hippie at heart,” spent all day Saturday at Groove Fest, an event he said can help bring more of that love and peace to the Enid community.
“Look at what’s going on in the world,” Mona said. “Man, it’s so stressful. There’s so much tension. ... Love each other. Forgive each other.”
Tammy Wilson, owner of Enid Event Company that put on the second annual Groove Fest in Government Springs Park, said the idea for the festival came to her last year during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Wilson was trying to think of events that could be done outside, and since the world was “so divided on so many things,” she thought Groove Fest might bring good vibes and fun hippie things like Volkswagens to an outdoor space.
In addition, she wanted to bring the Enid community to a space “they should see.”
“I like to do things in our city where people can come and enjoy the things that we have,” Wilson said. “I think this is a pretty park, and it’s good for this kind of stuff. It’s just a fun place to just chill, enjoy the park and do some other fun stuff while you’re down here.”
Saturday’s Groove Fest had nearly a dozen vendors, food trucks, live music, a Volkswagen bus owned by Mona, a costume contest and “hippie vibes” all throughout Government Springs Park.
Carlie Bailey and Jeana Money of Tulsa had a table set up during the hippie festival selling tie-dye T-shirts and baby onesies, jewelry and soy waxes, which are one of the reasons Bailey said she and Money decided to be vendors at Groove Fest.
“I feel like the kind of products that we sell would fit at Groove Fest,” Bailey said.
Mona, who picked and gave out around 100 daisies to festival-goers last year, had a mission on Saturday to buy at least one item from each vendor because he’s big on supporting small businesses.
“I love (Groove Fest) because there’s a lot of local and small vendors,” he added. “We need to support them. A lot of this stuff is handcrafted and made here. ... You gotta support the local people.”
Wilson said she hopes Groove Fest will continue to be a festival that brings people together to enjoy a groovy day in the park, and although a few vendors and the planned drum circle fell through, she hopes more vendors will turn out for future festivals and hopes to grow the car show.
Fittingly, though, she said Groove Fest will just “go with the flow” of things.
“(Groove Fest) is really random,” Wilson said. “It doesn’t really have any deep meaning or anything. It’s just, ‘Let’s come chill at the park.’”
