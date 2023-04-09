Enid volunteer and philanthropist Virginia Groendyke was honored by Greater Oklahoma City Panhellenic Association as the 2023 Alpha Phi Woman of the Year during a recent luncheon at Oklahoma City Golf & Country Club.
Groendyke pledged Alpha Phi at the University of Oklahoma and held the office of vice president of the chapter. She graduated from Oklahoma State University in 1974 with a bachelor of arts degree in political science.
Upon graduation, she joined the American Political Science Association and four years later was the first woman to receive an MBA from Phillips University in Enid. She has served on numerous Enid boards, including the Enid YWCA, which recognized her as Volunteer of the Year and Woman of the Year.
She has also served on the Phillips University board of directors, including a term as board chair. She has served on the Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence and the Oklahoma Hall of Fame boards.
Groendyke has 22 years of service on the Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation (OMRF) board, where she was awarded Director of the Year in 2015. She also serves on the Groendyke Transport Inc. board of directors.
She enjoys spending time with family and friends, and traveling with husband, John.
The Greater Oklahoma City Alumnae Panhellenic Association annually awards sorority alumnae women of the year for their service to their sororities and their communities. The luncheon also raises money for scholarships for women.
