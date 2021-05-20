Groendyke Transport has awarded Lili Anne Cushman with the Jonathan Luevano Memorial Scholarship for 2021.
The scholarship honors the memory of Jonathan Luevano, a young driver at Groendyke’s Fort Worth, Texas, terminal who was shot and killed on May 7, 2015, while delivering fuel to a local convenience store. To keep Luevano’s memory and giving spirit alive, the tank trucking company started the scholarship for children and grandchildren of its employees.
“We are very proud of this year’s recipient,” said Greg Hodgen, Groendyke Transport president and CEO. “It’s important to us as a company to keep Jonathan’s spirit alive. He represented Groendyke with complete professionalism, and his helpful spirit inspired coworkers, customers, family and friends alike. We are tremendously privileged to carry on his spirit by helping Lili Anne achieve her academic goals.”
As this year’s recipient, Cushman, 18, receives $1,500 toward her fall tuition. She is the daughter of driver instructor Bret Cushman, who works at Groendyke’s Tulsa terminal. Cushman graduated high school with a 4.0 GPA and will attend Southwestern Christian University in Bethany in the fall on academic, soccer and choir scholarships.
