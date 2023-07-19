After experiencing one of the toughest years in 2022 due to the drought and high hay costs, beef cattle producers are smiling once again.
“We are happy now due to the rain and higher cattle prices, plus our hay yields appear to be up and even better quality than last year. We aren’t operating totally in the black with our financials, but we do have some cushion for our day-to-day operations,” said Lucas Northcutt, of Northcutt Farms in Lexington.
The inventory of Oklahoma cattle and calves totaled 4.60 million head on Jan. 1, 2023, down 12% from last year’s inventory as reported by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
“The reduction in the beef cattle inventory has helped to spur beef prices and create greener opportunities for producers.” said Brad Secraw, OSU Extension agricultural educator for Cleveland County. “The overall drought forced many local beef cattle producers to cull their herds hard or sell out their herds altogether. Extension is always here to continuously work side by side to provide research, tools, and information to better manage their land resources.”
“Many of us as beef cattle producers are appreciative of the training, resources and tools that our local agricultural extension service provides,” said Jona Kay Squires, co-owner of DJ Horton Farms.
Soil and forage samples can be tested through the local extension office for a small fee.
“The testing of our soil and our forage are two of many resources that our local extension office can provide along with supporting our local Cleveland County Cattlemen’s Association. We can take samples into the office for a very reasonable cost, and they can show us how to properly take a soil sample and forage sample as well as interpret that information,” said Trampas Baker, of Moore, and owner of Baker Cattle Services.
