ENID, Okla. — Homes of Greenbrier was notified Thursday by OSDH that all of its assisted living residents had tested negative for COVID-19, but a staff member who was not in direct contact with residents tested positive.
The staff member did not have any symptoms and had been screened daily, according to a press release issued by Greenbrier.
"This person was sent home immediately, and staff and families were notified. This staff member was retested today and tested negative for COVID-19. The State Department of Health has been notified," according to the release.
The press release states this was the second time a staff member has tested positive, as an office employee tested positive over the July 11 weekend and has been quarantined at home since receiving the positive result.
"We continue to have zero resident cases of Covid19," according to the release, which also states there have been no "frontline" staff, such as nurses, housekeepers and dietitians, who have tested positive.
Nursing homes with resident- or staff-related COVID-19 cases have remained light in Northwest Oklahoma, according to OSDH reports, with at eight more in Enid — three at The Arbors, one of which was reported July 14 in the OSDH's Executive Report; two at The Commons in April; and one at Garland Road Nursing & Rehabilitation, which officials at the facility say subsequently tested negative. Golden Oaks Retirement Community verified July 3 that a contract employee had tested positive for COVID-19 and on July 15 that another contract employee had tested positive, but the facility is not listed on the OSDH report.
Most homes have yet to allow visitors to its residents during the pandemic, relying on phone calls, video calls and window visits during the pandemic.
Positive tests in long-term care facilities in the area include one each in Blaine and Woods counties, two in Woodward County, five in Kingfisher County and five at Center of Love in Okarche in Canadian County. There have been two in Major County, including one staff member at Seiling Nursing Center who lived in Major County, tested positive and died in April, according to OSDH data.
