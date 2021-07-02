If the rain can hold off for First Friday, people downtown will be treated to an outdoor preview of “Green Day’s American Idiot.”
If the rain does continue, the 7 p.m. event will be held inside the theater. Either way, audiences will get a sneak peek of the Gaslight Theatre production coming up during the latter half of the month.
Jason Maly, who’s directing the show, said the idea is to give audiences a taste of what’s to come.
“It’s just a good opportunity for us to showcase a few of the big company numbers that we’re working on and to help promote the show,” Maly said.
As the title indicates, the show is based off Green Day’s “American Idiot” album, released in 2004. Maly said doing the show had been on his radar “for a long time,” as he has always been a Green Day fan, but he thinks it’s also particularly timely.
The album, he said, highlights what young people were going through in the years following 9-11, and centers on three characters that have different experiences.
“It’s just how they deal and come of age during those really difficult years,” Maly said.
“Green Day’s American Idiot” will have explicit content, but the preview being done on Friday will be appropriate for all audiences.
Also on Friday, Gaslight will be revealing its upcoming season, so stick around for that at the Turpin afterward.
More happenings at First Friday, 6-9 p.m. downtown:
• Live music: Jason Cox Band at Enid Brewing Co.; Timothy Bays Duo, Settlers Brewing Co.; Emma Rose, 104 N. Independence; Robert Allen Band, Finger Pickin’ Good; Abby Crawford, The Boho Teepee; Stacy Sanders, Sunny Souls.
• FLY Fitness Studio class demonstration in the Breezeway
• Food trucks
• Woodring Wall of Honor and Veterans Park will have its “Top Gun” display, along with flagpoles honoring Northwest Oklahoma Chapter veterans and an Army truck on the courthouse lawn
• Kids Zone, giant Scrabble board at Public Library of Enid and Garfield County
• Plaza Party at Stride Bank Center, with food, games, live music and more (5-7 p.m.)
• Various businesses open late, with specials, sales, events and much more.
Contact Main Street Enid, (580) 234-1052, or find them on Facebook, for more information on First Friday.
