ENID, Okla. — Greater Enid Chamber of Commerce honored several people who have impacted the community during its annual meeting and banquet Tuesday night.
“We honored some great honorees and some very meaningful people to our community that have made an impact,” said Jason Turnbow, who took over as chairman of the board for the chamber’s 2021-22 year. “They've led by example for so many years and set the tone for what Enid is all about.”
Six awards were given out: Ambassador of the Year, Volunteer of the Year, Business Person of the Year, Civic Improvement Award, Lifetime Achievement Award and Citizen of the Year.
Citizen of the Year, traditionally presented to a person who has made lifelong contributions to the Enid community, was awarded to Janet Cordell, a “generous, compassionate and community-minded” key volunteer in Enid’s COVID-19 vaccination campaign, which resulted in more than 30,000 vaccines.
Cordell served on the CDSA and Garfield County Health boards and has gone on numerous medical mission trips. The retired nurse is a “highly respected” coordinator of Enid Community Clinic and started a women’s clinic in the past year.
Cordell said it’s not often that she’s speechless, but she was Tuesday night.
“I love the Enid community,” Cordell said. “I look around tonight and see so many familiar faces that I've touched over the years, and they've touched me ... Enid’s a wonderful community, and I think the thing that the pandemic has shown us all is that we care about each other.”
This was evident in all the things done during the vaccination clinic, and she thanked everyone who pitched in.
“One of my favorite sayings is that people don't usually tell me ‘no,’ and I sure found that out to be true,” Cordell said with a laugh. “I thank you all very much, and I really am so honored tonight.”
The Lifetime Achievement Award, which is not an award that is given out every year, was given to Dan Dillingham in memoriam, an “extraordinary” move for an “extraordinary man.”
The Enid native who died March 21 owned and operated Dillingham Insurance for 67 years and was involved in countless community and charitable organizations in Enid and beyond. One of Dillingham’s passions included helping advance higher education in Enid and Northwest Oklahoma as he was “instrumental” in the 1987 Phillips University sale/lease back campaign and was involved in establishing branch campuses in Enid for Northern Oklahoma College and Northwestern Oklahoma State University.
Dillingham also was awarded the Business Person of the Year in 1989 and the Citizen of the Year in 1999.
“Dan was a mentor to many people in this room — he was my mentor,” said Bert Mackie, a friend of Dillingham’s who also received the award in 2011. “He had admirable traits that contributed to his success and his impact on others. Integrity, strength, drive, humility and kindness. His engrained love of business and his entrepreneurial spirit provided for a life of giving and helping others. He loved Enid and the people who live here.”
One of his greatest achievements, Mackie said, was raising a great family, several of whom were there to accept the award on Dillingham’s behalf.
“I know Dan would be very humbled and honored to receive this,” said Kay Dillingham, Dillingham’s wife of 61 years. “He loved Enid. He lived here for 87 years and only left to go to the Army and to college. Like Bert said, I really feel our greatest accomplishments were our five children, eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.”
Kay Dillingham joked that when the grandchildren started coming, Dillingham decided to name himself “Grumps,” and “he was probably one of the least grumpy persons” she knew.
“Grumps thanks you all,” she said.
Enid Public Schools’ received the Civic Improvement Award, which is traditionally presented to a company or organization that has improved the quality of Enid aesthetically, socially or educationally.
EPS celebrated the completion of Enid High School’s new competition gymnasium and performing arts center in January 2021. The addition, which cost $19 million, is home for several sports, activities, music, theater and video technology.
Already, various EHS programs have benefitted from the facility, and the building also provides community benefits, including the 2020 Candy Cane Cash virtual drawings being held from the black box theater. It also will be the site for future basketball tournaments and increases Enid’s opportunities to host large invitational events and expand athletics tourism to Enid.
“I want to say thank you to the chamber for this great honor,” said EPS Superintendent Darrell Floyd, who accepted the award on behalf of the school system. “We just cannot say thank you enough to the community for stepping forward and supporting our school district ... We’ve only begun to scratch the surface on what that facility can do.”
Business Person of the Year, an honor given to someone who radiates drive, stamina, integrity and compassion and has a genuine heart and love for the community and businesses, was given to Kyle Williams.
Three big things stood out that led to the selection of Williams, who is president of Hammer-Williams Company and Jiffy Trip: his development of The District, the development and construction of two new Jiffy Trip stores in Enid and co-chairing the annual fund-drive for the United Way of Enid and Northwest Oklahoma, which also blew through its $800,000 goal last year.
Williams’ son Alex Williams accepted the award on behalf of his father, saying it’s easy to brag on someone he has a lot of respect for.
“I just want to say thank you guys for this award,” Alex Williams said. “I’m honored to accept it on his behalf, and just like he always does, I’m sure there's something new coming in the very near future that will be big, fun and exciting.”
The Volunteer of the Year is traditionally given to an individual who exhibits excellence in volunteerism throughout the community, and the recipient, Crystal Harmon, has served as the treasurer for Greater Enid Chamber of Commerce for the past 11 years and is tax director at Wymer Brownlee Wealth Strategies.
In addition, Harmon is a member of American and Oklahoma Institutes of Public Accountants and Oklahoma Society of Accountants. She served as a board member for Hedges Regional Speech and Hearing Center, Main Street Enid, NWOSU Foundation and Jayla Alexis Tuck Cancer Foundation.
“This is such a surprise. Thank you so much,” Harmon said. “It was an honor and privilege to serve all those years.”
The Ambassador of the Year recognizes an Enid Chamber Ambassador who has demonstrated dedication to the chamber and the community through their volunteerism and is chosen by Ambassadors.
Keri Haines went “above and beyond” in this position and has been with Henninger-Hinson Funeral Home since June 2008, saying she chose funeral services as her passion because it’s “more than burying simply burying the dead.” It’s her “calling to serve the living.”
“I truly enjoy being an Ambassador,” Haines said. “(Being an Ambassador) is the highlight of my days ... so thank you guys very much.”
After Todd Hamilton, 2020-21 board chairman, passed the gavel on to Turnbow, Turnbow thanked him for his leadership for the past year and spoke about his involvement with the chamber and the chamber’s upcoming plans, saying he’s looking forward to “getting back to normal.”
“Success thrives in environments that enable them to flourish, and environments are created or cultivated, and they're sustained by its people,” Turnbow said. “The chamber does a great job in creating and supporting development that makes it a winning culture for our city in Northwest Oklahoma. ...
“I look forward to serving alongside many of my friends and leaders next year and beyond as we invest in Enid — the community that we call home.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.