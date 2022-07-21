ENID, Okla. — A new pediatric facility broke ground on the west side of Enid on Thursday morning.
Great Salt Plains Health Pediatric and Family Care Clinic will be the sixth GSP location in Northwest Oklahoma. The facility will be constructed on the northeast corner of Chestnut and Garland.
“We are here to do as much as we can for our communities regarding medical, dental and behavioral health services regardless of their ability to pay,” said GSP CEO Tim Starkey. “That’s our mission, our goal and that’s what we do. Breaking ground on this clinic has been a dream of ours for many years, and we wouldn’t be here today without the incredible support we have received. Thank you to our local, state and federal representatives for supporting our mission, but most of all, thank you to our patients for choosing GSP.”
The facility will be able to house up to four medical providers, but currently only has contracted with Dr. Nicholas Hoffsommer.
“Generally in Enid there’s a shortage of pediatricians,” Starkey said, adding he has talked to hospitals and other health care providers about the issue in the past. “We’re all trying to bring more pediatrician providers in town.”
Hoffsommer will be ready to open his practice in July 2023, based on the current timeframe for completed construction of the clinic, estimated for May or June 2023, Starkey said.
Special guests at the groundbreaking were state Sen. Roland Pederson, state Rep. Chad Caldwell and the Rev. James Edmison, GSP board vice president.
“GSP has been providing high quality health care in Northwest Oklahoma for the last 14 years thanks to our dedicated and compassionate staff, board members and local communities,” said GSP Chief Medical Officer Dr. Tim Newton. “This building is an extension of that compassionate care for the whole community regardless of ability to pay. In addition to our health services our goal is to involve the patient in their care from the minute they walk in. Having access to health care is important but giving our patients a voice is what matters most.”
The new pediatric and family medicine clinic originally bid for $2.7 million, but Starkey said prices have gone up since then. The rest will come from GSP Health savings and any donations, he said. Federal grants will provide $617,590 to the nonprofit health center.
Starkey said this will be a true second clinic for GSP in Enid, as its current location on South 30th, in Varsity Square shopping center, will continue to serve patients from those offices and will begin expansion for dental services into existing space.
Starkey said work will start on the dental medicine expansion about a month after ground is broken for the new clinic.
“Quality medical care for all is one of our most critical needs and is one of the needs that is most lacking, not just in our community but throughout the nation,” said Mayor George Pankonin. “The construction of a medical center that will serve not only Enid, but much of this part of the state.”
