ENID, Okla. — Great Plains Bank purchased a developed lot and will build its new location in The District, joining Colton's Steakhouse, Hideaway Pizza, a Jiffy Trip convenience store, an Apex Cinema movie theater and a Big Air trampoline park in the retail corridor.
"Enid is a bustling hub of activity in Oklahoma, and The District is an area we are excited to be a part of," Great Plains Bank Division President Doug Park said in a press release. "We are eager to provide a new, modern and efficient location to better serve out customers in Enid and Northwest Oklahoma.
According to the release, Great Plains Bank bought the lot from The District's project developer Anchored Capital 3 Investments, LLC.
"We are excited to welcome Great Plains Bank to The District," Alex Williams, of Anchored Capital 3 Investments, said in the press release. "The commitment to our community and investment into a new, state of the art facility, will be a tremendous value to Enid."
The bank sold its 30,000-square-foot building, 401 W. Broadway, in October to the city of Enid for $2.55 million and donated $2.3 million back to the city in the form of a discounted sales price of $250,000, according to a press release. The bank will continue to lease the downtown location from the city until the new banking facility is built.
Great Plains Bank's new location in The District, located at Garriott and Cleveland, will be approximately 6,000 square feet, the release said.
"I cannot think of a better way to validate our commitment to this community and our customers, then by planting permanent roots in The District, one of Enid's premiere retail business locations," Great Plains Bank Market President Holly Bunt said in the release.
Great Plains Bank has 20 locations in 17 Oklahoma communities, as well as two communities in Texas. Great Plains Bank also has a full-service mortgage division, with loan production offices in Oklahoma and Texas. Established in 1907, Great Plains Bank is a subsidiary of Great Plains Bancshares, Inc.
