ENID, Okla. — Local educators — experienced and green — spent four days last week in a uniquely designed, widely implemented professional development training.
Teachers, administrators and support staff from elementary to secondary levels attended Great Expectations (GE) training at Enid High School. The program is designed to give all members of the educational profession the tools they need to create a climate of mutual respect and high academic success in their classrooms and schools, said GE organizers Toni Shamley and Angie Sheffield.
Every Enid Public Schools site is officially on the path to becoming a “model school” in Oklahoma, and more than half of the Enid sites already are there.
Out of Oklahoma’s current 80 GE model schools, only one school district has been named a model district, the schools of which are all model schools. There currently are around 120 GE model schools in Texas, Oklahoma and Kansas.
Rob Kappus, principal of Taft Elementary School, is on the committee for EPS GE implementation and said its goal is to become a model district.
Enid Public Schools has been involved with the GE program since 2002, and Hayes Elementary was named the first model school in 2006.
“GE is not a lesson plan,” Kappus said. “It’s not a time of day when we teach GE. It’s not something we do, it’s something we are.”
GE’s teaching methodology is based on six foundational tenets, eight high expectations for living, 17 best practices, and 36 life principles. When implemented with fidelity, students are able to learn in a classroom and school that provide a culture of respect and academic excellence, organizers said.
The intensive four-day in-service that connects the research behind GE to the teaching practices, gives participants practical strategies they need to implement GE in their classrooms. When teachers return to their classrooms, they are better equipped to use the practices and expectations to reach the culture of respect and academic excellence.
Participants are encouraged to attend Methodology I to begin their GE journey and then, later, to attend Methodology II and III to dive deeper into the practices and to re-energize. Support personnel in schools are an integral part of the success of students and adults. GE provides a class to teach how the tenets of GE mesh with their duties in order for the entire school to be part of the GE culture, according to organizers.
GE instructors are teachers who successfully implement the GE practices in their classrooms during the school year. Besides successfully implementing the practices within their classrooms, GE looks for instructors with enthusiasm, energetic presentation styles and a love for GE, manifested in their own classrooms and a deep knowledge of how GE helps students be successful. Instructor training is provided, and each instructor-in-training works as an intern instructor during the summer institutes.
GE institutes are held throughout the summer months in various locations and educators from all over may attend any location they choose. The summer institute in Enid this week hosted teachers and support staff from four different districts.
GE instructors and EPS teachers April Swinnea-Ogg and Jessica Patnode taught secondary methodology throughout the week in Enid.
“I think the base of our society exists with the people that guide our youth,” Swinnea-Ogg said.
“I love that Enid is trying to do that for all of their students at all of their locations,” Patnode added.
There were many other classes taught last week, but Patnode and Swinnea-Ogg instructed a group of high school teachers attending the training.
While they are teaching teachers, who also are their colleagues, the program helps educators to see the bigger picture so that they can be genuine and not afraid to show the students they are cared for.
Swinnea-Ogg said she learned from her participants as much as she taught them, with collaboration and validation.
“It’s a beautiful thing to watch adults realize that they can make mistakes too and that they can teach their students that they can make mistakes,” Patnode said. “It’s OK to laugh, have fun, play music and let the kids enjoy learning the way that they need to learn. Meet them where they are, then move up to the higher expectations.”
To watch an adult — who is a first-year teacher or who has taught for 30 years — sit at a table, read one piece of research about a practice, then discuss, with so many different points of view, is a beautiful thing, Swinnea-Ogg said.
“What we are presenting is based on research, it’s not just something that somebody came up with,” she said. “It is all based on something that has been studied, from which we build structures and ways to show educators how to implement this into their classroom.
“We have to remember that we can have fun too. It’s through that fun that we can learn and connect it to our curriculum and standards, but then connect with each other and just be human on this earth.”
She said these practices include teaching critical thinking skills; asking teachers and students to speak in complete sentences and address each other by name; reciting or reflecting upon a school, class or personal creed every day; and celebrating the success of others and more. These principles are not just for the students, but for everyone.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.