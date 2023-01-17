ENID, Okla. — Several local fire departments on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, put out a grass fire that had started as a controlled burn.
Enid Fire Department responded Tuesday to West Willow in reference to the controlled burn that had gotten out of control when the wind speeds picked up, EFD Chief Jason Currier said.
An EFD grass rig knocked the fire down and kept the flames away from a nearby house, Currier said, and rural fire departments from Hillsdale-Carrier, Lahoma and Drummond arrived to assist in knocking down the fire and mopping up.
Around three to four acres were burned in the fire.
