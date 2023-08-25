MEDFORD, Okla. — A Grant County man was convicted this week of multiple child sex abuse charges, with the jury recommending a sentence of life in prison on most of the counts.
Dustin Lee Harper was found guilty Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, of seven counts of child sexual abuse, one count of aggravated possession of child pornography and one count of child sexual exploitation. The jury recommended life in prison on every charge, except for one count of child sexual abuse. On that charge, the jury recommended 15 years.
The trial started Monday.
Sentencing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Oct. 2 before Judge Paul Woodward.
Harper was charged July 6, 2021. He made his initial appearance July 9, 2021, and pleaded not guilty. One condition of bond was that he have no contact with the victims.
His preliminary hearing was held Sept. 28, 2022, and he was arraigned Nov. 14, 2022. Harper sought a change of venue, but it was denied by Woodward.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.