LAMONT, Okla. — Grant County Sheriff's Office has arrested one person in an investigation into the theft of diesel fuel.
The thefts were made at Farmer's Grain in Lamont, according to a news release sent out by Grant County Sheriff Scott Sterling.
"It is our understanding the Farmer's Grain in Lamont has lost nearly $10,000 in fuel in the past few weeks because of this criminal activity," Sterling said. Of that, $1,300 was purchased on Wednesday.
According to the release, a Grant County Sheriff's office investigator, was notified of fraudulent credit card activity. A person from Oklahoma City called Farmer's Grain in Lamont and "stated a fuel purchase had been made using their information they did not authorize."
After reviewing security footage, a tan four-door Ford pickup was identified, according to the release.
The victim told the investigator "they had not loaned or authorized any fuel purchases with their card. The person further stated they had never even been to Grant County," according to the release.
The sheriff's office set up surveillance and saw the suspect vehicle pull up Thursday morning, using a card to buy about $286 worth of diesel, according to the release.
The vehicle had a modified service truck bed that had been enclosed and welded to hide the cavity where the fuel was stored.
A search warrant was obtained for a search of the suspect and the vehicle, according to the release. The suspect was identified as Sinclair Tablada Reiner, a Cuban national, according to the release.
During a search, several Wal-Mart gift cards fell out of the suspect's pants, according to the release. The magnetic strips on the cards were checked with a card reader, according to the release, but none matched the information on the cards.
Reiner was arrested on a complaint of possession of incomplete credit or debit cards, according to the release.
"Essentially, they are stealing people's information and loading it onto the magnetic strips of various gift cards and using it to steal fuel." Sterling said. "The location of where this fuel is going is still unknown, but the investigation is ongoing."
