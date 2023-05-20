BOLIVAR, Mo. — Cattle industry celebrities are rare. When one comes to town, people flock from miles around to get a listen and the opportunity for a meet and greet.
Temple Grandin, professor at Colorado State University and advocate for humane slaughter and design of livestock handling facilities, was featured as a guest speaker to hundreds of attendees at Missouri Beef Days celebration in Bolivar, Mo. She shared her viewpoints with Missouri producers on proper stockmanship to create a happy environment for both cattle and cattlemen.
To start, Grandin provided industry statistics among cattle handlers to help guide her lecture for the evening. She said 30% of livestock owners still are making too much noise during handling and 46% of producers still are overloading the tub in their facilities. Grandin’s vision is to advocate low-stress handling techniques and bring those percentages as low as possible moving forward.
Distractions and the flight zone
“Cattle can see a lot of small things we tend to not notice,” Grandin said. “A coat, a paper towel on the ground, some little piece of string hanging down. That’s going to make the animal stop, look around and refuse to move forward.”
Good cattle handling stems from the ability to keep animals calm through the moving process. Distractions such as unfamiliar objects on the side of a chute or too much sunlight through panels can cause cattle to balk and stop progressing forward.
“Animals will show you the stuff they don’t like,” Grandin said. “They’ll look right at it and show you. Take those distractions out of your handling facility and they’re going to move so much easier.”
Installing higher panels so cattle cannot see anything but what’s in front of them decreases vocalization, sunlight interference and the need for additional handling aids. Grandin advises producers to put the hot shot up and out of the way. Holding on to it “just in case” is an easy way to abuse handling instruments and make animals agitated without cause. During instances when cattle get riled up, it takes 20 minutes to calm back down.
“The signs that cattle are getting (agitated), the ears are back and they start pooping,” Grandin said. “You’ve scared the poop out of them. If you’ve got liquid diarrhea, you’ve got really stressed cattle.”
Good and effective handling requires effort and movement from the cattlemen’s side. If animals are crammed into a tight space with no clear path forward, stress levels go up and cattle rate-of-gain goes down. Grandin warned attendees against putting an entire slew of cattle into the crowd pen at a time.
“We constantly have to stay after people about bringing just a few cattle at a time into the crowd pen,” Grandin said. “Good cattle handling requires more walking.”
A good rule of thumb in a single file chute is to only bring in four at a time. Only enough to fit within the snake. Handling aids are meant to be just that — aids. As such, they should be used only as a secondary resort to low-stress handling techniques. In fact, Grandin provided a visual of the most effective handler movement pattern in relation to the flight zone. When entering the flight zone, a handler should pass the point of balance at the shoulder of each animal by walking in the opposite direction alongside a single-file race. Finish the technique by exiting the flight zone when cattle have moved satisfactorily.
When providing direction for livestock, Grandin keeps three crucial factors in mind about the animal’s flight zone: genetics, the amount of contact and the quality of contact. First impressions are essential for animals to establish trust. To do this, Grandin recommends walking amongst the herd and letting cattle voluntarily experience new farm equipment early and often so it doesn’t become a stressor on handling day.
The next step is getting animals inside the barn when the day comes.
When moving from the lot into a handling facility, cattle will get skittish when all they see is a black hole they’re being pushed into.
“I call these dark movie theaters,” Grandin said. “It’s really sunny outside and it’s a dark hole going into the handling facility. What did I do to make that work better? Open up the wall on the other side, so now they can see light on the other side.”
The snake and chute system designed by Grandin is used widely across the livestock industry today. The design concept has cattle enter through a tub moving in a circular direction.
“The principle here is that they come around the bend, they’re going back to where they came from,” Grandin said. “Cattle want to go back to where they came from.”
Grandin said to not underestimate the value of non-slip flooring and high walls to prevent slipping and light-related distractions when installing a system.
The future of cattle handling
The snake and chute system isn’t the only design available, but it’s by far the most popular and can be used by inexperienced handlers. Other methods include using the “Bud Box” design where producers can position themselves as a pivot point for cattle to move around.
“There are two ways to look at this,” Grandin said. “I can make something really simple, but it’s more skill dependent or make it a little more expensive and it takes less skill.”
Grandin is known for her design work in livestock handling equipment and has published over 30 books on autism and animal behavior. She is well known through her movie titled “Temple Grandin” depicting her life as a visual thinker during adolescence. The film opened her approach to livestock handling to a larger audience across the nation. At Missouri Beef Days, Grandin greatly expressed the need for more visual thinkers to get involved in livestock industries.
“Right now, there’s a lot of things we don’t know (like) how to build state-of-the-art shipping equipment and processing equipment,” Grandin said. “We’re getting that stuff from Europe. There are a lot of kids like me that need to be doing shop class. The visual thinkers are terrible at doing abstract math, but can build anything.”
Her main idea is to keep learning, keep moving forward and invite all kinds of thinkers into the feedlot. Grandin applauded the livestock industry for making great strides through the past 30 years but noted there’s still room for improvement. Changes in handling can happen in a small operation as easily as a major processing facility.
“One of the things we’re working on is measuring how we’re doing things,” Grandin said. “Let’s measure how we’re doing in the past, you take pictures of that. Then you see it getting better or worse.”
Documentation is the best way to identify and prevent bad habits from becoming the norm. When changes are implemented and cattle aren’t showing as many signs of stress, herd productivity and profitability numbers also improve.
“Cattle handling has definitely improved compared to what has been done (in the past),” Grandin said. “It’s so much better. I’m really happy about that.”
Zahurones is associate editor of Farm Talk, of Parsons, Kan.
