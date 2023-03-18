Happy St. Patrick’s Day weekend market watchers. And let the games begin on the way to the Final Four.
We certainly need something to distract us from all the market noise, which was heightened to extremes this week. The banking failure starting with SVB last week has spread to several others. The Fed and FDIC announced back stops to protect deposits above the FDIC limits to avoid contagion. Wall Street banks agreed to deposit $30 billion in First Republic Bank for at least 120 days to stabilize what could have been or could be the next to fall. It was a turbulent week that saw confidence swing wildly with each announcement.
Markets rallied on news of government intervention that was quickly followed by oscillating concern that this isolated event could spread and impact other banks. While I feel somewhat confident that the worst is behind us, markets are on edge from the unknowns ahead. The ECB raised interest rates in Europe by 50 basis points despite the concerns. It is now expected that the Fed will raise rates by 25 basis points despite the recent instability to keep ahead of the inflation fight.
February’s CPI was released this week and came in line with expectations at a 0.4% increase and 6% above last year. The recent weakness in energy markets has helped moderate inflation, although “shelter” costs continue to push upward. Crude oil plummeted this week, trading a high-low range of $12.30 per barrel trading down to levels not seen since December 2021. While I believe this weakness in the energy complex is overdone right ahead of summer, the macro headlines have dominated trader attitudes. It was this time last year that oil surged over $100 as Russia cut supplies to the West after its invasion of the Ukraine and the sanctions that followed. Price caps on Russian crude are beginning to have the intended effect, impacting foreign currency earnings that dropped by $2.7 billion from January to February. Lower oil prices also will have an impact that may require Russia to pump more oil to make up the difference.
As we covered last week, the most anticipation was the renewal of the Black Sea grain export corridor that was set to expire on Saturday, March 18. As of the time of this writing, no extension had been agreed. Russia made it’s demands for reduced sanctions to aid the export of Russian wheat in exchange for a renewal for Ukrainian exports. Earlier in the week, Russia proposed a 60-day extension that was rejected by Ukraine, which asked for a 120-day extension. On Friday, this was rejected by Russia, which said it held firm with the 60-day extension.
Wheat prices rallied Friday to the highest level since March 3, closing above the 20-day moving average. Uncertainty for Black Sea exports were indeed part of the reason, but dry weather in the U.S. winter wheat belt continues to stress conditions the crop emerging from dormancy and approaching first hollow stem. Good to excellent ratings dropped nine percentage points in Oklahoma this past week, dropping back to 30% while 44% was rated poor to very poor.
Winter wheat jointing is now 12%, which is two percentage points ahead of normal. Kansas and Texas crops remained steady both at only 17% G/E, but over 50% P/VP. If July KC wheat can make a high above the March 3 high at $8.39½, I believe we will see further continuation higher to at least the 50-day moving average at around $8.50. If wheat demand re-emerges with a cheaper U.S. dollar and disruptions to Black Sea exports while seeing continued dryness in the U.S. plains, I think we could be back to $8.80 in short order.
With China taking a much more active role in trying to negotiate a political settlement between Russia and the Ukraine starting with the grain deal, it is somewhat telling to see them purchasing large amounts of U.S. corn this week, reaching 2.1 million metric tons. China also has been a strong buyer of Brazilian safrinha corn recently. President Xi will travel next week to Russia to meet with President Putin. It seems that something could be in the works that could see high stakes negotiations where China plays an important role that Russia will agree to. Ukraine is a large corn exporter generally and to China specifically. With China purchases of U.S. and Brazilian corn ahead of this meeting, it could be an active week ahead for the grain markets especially wheat and corn.
With heavy snowfall this winter in the U.S. Midwest, I anyway believe the selloff in corn was too early to price in ideal planting timing and weather. Argentine soybeans and corn crop forecasts continue to decline. All this leads me to suggest that cattle feeders should cover more of their corn needs here. The March 31 planting intensions report is coming up and will move markets. We will have to see how spring weather and planting pace emerges to gauge directional bias from there.
Friday marked the release of USDA’s monthly Cattle-on-Feed report. March 1 on-feed was as expected at 95.5% of last year, but came in at a 6-year low. February placements were lower than expected at 92.8% versus the call for 94% average trade guess. February marketings were lower then expected at 95.1% versus 95.6%. Overall, I would say this report has a bullish bias despite the lower marketings. The macro news and uncertainties hit the cattle market hard this week as I forecast in last week’s article. There could be more weakness in feeder cattle futures if economic concerns persist into next week and corn strengthens.
Friday was an inside day on feeder cattle charts. Monday’s direction should see movement in that direction on Tuesday. If we break lower, April feeders could trade $3 lower. Fat cattle contracts had a difficult time this week. Cash trade was light and macro forces led to long liquidation. However, higher corn could and should lead to higher live cattle contracts. With slaughter numbers down, I think we could see some firmness return to these bids. A rebound in market confidence will be important to get the cattle complex back on the uptrend.
Wishing everyone a successful trading week.
