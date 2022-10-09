Howdy market watchers. Well, the temperatures are finally starting to catch up to the time of year.
Rain chances have returned, though they seem to diminish by the day. But you know what they say, “good things come when you least expect it” or “to those who wait,” so perhaps this time is real. Meanwhile, the colors of the drought monitor continue to deepen. Fourteen states, including Oklahoma, are now entirely covered by some level of drought, mostly severe. Specifically, nearly 20% of Oklahoma is now in the highest D4 exceptional drought category, while over 75% is in D3 extreme drought.
The drought also is beginning to impact waterway transportation. Ingram Barge Co. is one of the largest barge shippers in the U.S. On Thursday, the company provided formal notice of force majeure due to the low Mississippi River water levels. This already is increasing freight costs and will lower farm bids as supplies build right as harvest begins. However, this also impacts fertilizer costs with barges taking grains downriver for export and bringing fertilizers back up.
The U.S. corn harvest is now 20% complete, 2% behind expectations, while conditions remain steady at 52% good to excellent as the first frost sets into the upper Midwest. Soybean harvest is now 22% complete, 2% ahead of expectations. Conditions also remain steady at 55%.
StoneX this week came out with revisions to row crop forecasts. They lowered corn production 112 million bushels while increasing average yield from 173.2 bushels per acres (bpa) to 173.9 bpa. Soybean production was decreased by 73 million bushels following a lowering of yield by 0.5 bpa. This additional private estimate of tighter production numbers on top of already historically tight stocks should keep underlying support to the supply side of the grain markets.
Demand becomes the question. Global economic uncertainty continues as rising inflation pressure drives interest rates higher to slow growth. At the same time, the global energy conundrum between going green while tempering upward price pressure from dominant petroleum and attempting to cut off Russia continues to play out. This week, OPEC met regarding oil production levels. They decided to cut production by 2 million barrels per day, although several members were already not producing at full capacity, so the ultimate impact to the market will be less. However, this move flies in the face of what the Biden administration thought they had agreed in his July visit to the Saudi Arabia and couldn’t have come at a worse time ahead of mid-term elections and 40-year highs in inflation. It is hard to believe that the U.S. produced enough energy to be self-sufficient in recent years and that remains the case if it weren’t for restrictive policies from the Biden administration. The future will be comprised of all forms of energy, but we should allow ourselves to make that transition over time so as not to kill the economy. Attempting to do it within a presidential term or two is unrealistic and is playing out.
There is never a good time for real change as I can relate, but allowing the U.S. energy sector to power the economy at this time of need and frankly, national security, is a powerful means to an end. I suspect the upcoming elections will show if others agree. So, get out and vote.
Meanwhile, oil rebounded $12.33 per barrel in five trading sessions with foreign countries in control as U.S. strategic reserves sank to a near 40-year low. It’s time we build trust again in American free enterprise.
Winter wheat is starting to be planted at a rapid pace. The USDA pegged planting at 40% complete last Monday versus 44% expected, and I expect a large uptick this Monday ahead of forecast rain chances. A number of producers who have dusted in acres decided to stop until seeing what the rain does.
It was a volatile week in the wheat market with early week sideways consolidation preceding end of week profit taking. Friday’s early morning strength faded finishing the session with an inside day, higher low and lower high, that should see continuation in the direction of Monday’s move, be it higher or lower. With limited likelihood of a soaking rain and rising tensions in the Black Sea, I believe this wheat market will remain supported. Argentina remains dry in the final stages of maturing wheat crop.
What we need is a weaker U.S. dollar. Weakness earlier in the week resulted in support for the grain charts that settled back on the dollars rebound. KC wheat closed below the crossover between the 100- and 200-day moving averages while Chicago wheat closed right at the 20-day moving average. July 2023 KC wheat topped out this week at $9.78¾. Should we break lower next week from the inside day, $9.37 is the first level of support followed by $9.12. USDA’s monthly Crop Production and WASDE report is on Wednesday, which should be supportive for the wheat market given last month’s production cut.
If you are selling last year’s crop, I advise to consider long call options. If you’re forward contracting wheat, I advise the same to keep the upside open. The wheat market often rallies through mid-October, so we may see opportunities in the next week to protect downside on new crop coinciding with getting wheat in the ground. Wheat pasture certainly will be limited this year or let’s say later, hopefully.
Light weight calf prices remain firm, but with a promising market next year based on fundamentals. However, as we’ve seen in recent weeks, anything can happen with these markets. As you purchase cattle, I would advise downside protection through puts or LRP while keeping upside open. If you decide to hedge cattle by shorting futures, then I would advise long calls to hedge-the-hedge and leave upside open. Even should the economy soften, I do not expect beef demand will evaporate. Retailer promotions alone have increased beef consumption dramatically. Leverage in the market is shifting to ranchers and cattle feeders at the expense of historically high packer margins, as higher cattle prices and declining wholesale beef prices come to bare.
While the drought limits the extent to which cattlemen can position for this market, it is the time to figure out whatever angle possible with your infrastructure to do so. We are quickly getting back to 2014 numbers if not already there. The market is changing. Think about partnerships and collaboration to position for the opportunity to come.
Come see me every Thursday sale day at the Enid Livestock Market and let’s talk markets. Wishing everyone a successful trading week.
Sidwell is a Series 3 licensed commodity futures broker and principal of Sidwell Strategies. He can be reached at (580) 232-2272 or at brady@sidwellstrategies.com. Futures and options trading involves the risk of loss and may not be suitable for all investors. Review full disclaimer at http://www.sidwellstrategies.com/disclaimer.
