Enid News & Eagle’s annual 2023 High School Graduation Magazine with all our area senior photos will be provided this Friday, May 26, 2023, to newspaper subscribers.
This annual keepsake publication celebrates graduates from Aline-Cleo, Alva, Billings, Burlington, Canton, Cherokee, Chisholm, Cimarron, Covington-Douglas, Deer Creek-Lamont, Dover, Drummond, Enid, Fairview, Freedom, Garber, Hennessey, Hillsdale Christian, Kingfisher, Kremlin-Hillsdale, Medford, Mooreland, Oklahoma Bible Academy, Okeene, Pioneer, Pond Creek-Hunter, Ringwood, Seiling, Sharon-Mutual, Timberlake, Watonga, Waukomis and Waynoka.
“Hundreds of photos of our Northwest Oklahoma seniors of 2023 appear in this publication, and we are proud to celebrate their achievements,” said Cindy Allen, Enid News & Eagle publisher. “We congratulate these young people and wish them the best as they pursue their future endeavors. Look for a copy of the magazine in your Friday newspaper.”
The magazine will be provided to subscribers and also will be found in newspapers at local dealer locations. They will not be available in newspaper racks.
Extra copies are available for $3 at the Enid News & Eagle office, 227 W. Broadway.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.