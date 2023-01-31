CNHI Oklahoma
WOODWARD, Okla. — A now-closed Woodward soup kitchen is looking for help to restart the program to feed the hungry.
For now, though, Grace Outreach continues to provide monthly boxes of groceries for qualifying seniors.
Grace Outreach was formed in 2010 by three Woodward friends who got together to discuss meeting the needs of the hungry in Woodward. Les Castor, Jan Gage and Donna Olson planned, organized and helped operate Woodward’s Grace Outreach, a local soup kitchen, for the last 12 years.
The three applied for and received 501(c)(3) nonprofit status to have a soup kitchen in the Woodward community to help feed those in need.
However, a lack of volunteers and donors forced organizers to close the facility in December 2022. For more than a year, Grace Outreach officers and volunteers tried to find more helpers and donors. Clubs, churches, businesses, individuals and groups were contacted, but no new volunteers, donations or leadership were found.
“COVID made the number of volunteers and attendees for Grace Outreach to decrease,” board member Jan Gage said. “Sometimes there are no volunteers, and at other times there is only one volunteer to do it all. The local soup kitchen needs new leadership, management and volunteers to get it re-started in Woodward.”
Grace Outreach first served meals at Community of Christ Church. It then moved to the basement of First Christian Church, where the facilities included a kitchen, area for eating and one section for free clothing.
“We started with 40 volunteers from area churches, Woodward Ministerial Alliance, local companies and organizations, and individuals. Many of these served all 12 years,” said Castor, Grace Outreach president. “It served anywhere from 25 people to 150 people two times a week year round.”
