Grace Bible Church of Enid will join synagogues around the world marking the 84th anniversary of Kristallnacht.
The night of Nov. 9, 1938, was when "Hitler learned he could abuse and attack the Jews and the World would do nothing," said Steve McClaren, pastor of Grace Bible.
Kristallnacht, or Night of Broken Glass, was when Nazi leaders urged Germans to vandalize and destroy Jewish-owned businesses, synagogues and homes.
Synagogues around the world will turn their lights on all night on Nov. 9, 2022, to mark the event. Grace Bible will join them by turning on all visible interior and exterior lights on all night.
"We invite all churches to join us in making a statement of solidarity," McClaren said.
