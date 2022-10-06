OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt vetoed two bills designed to increase emergency response infrastructure.
Stitt said “the long-term, strategic value” of the appropriations had not been clearly established, but one lawmaker said Thursday it amounts to a declaration that he does care about emergencies in rural Oklahoma.
Stitt vetoed three legislative American Rescue Plan Act funding priorities, catching some legislators and Oklahomans off guard. Those vetoes included:
• $6 million to build nine regionally located emergency operations centers across the state.
• $8.19 million so the Oklahoma Educational Television Authority (OETA) could make necessary upgrades to its emergency alerting communications.
• $10 million to Oklahoma Arts Council to distribute to struggling nonprofits negatively impacted by the pandemic.
Legislative leaders hadn’t decided by late Thursday afternoon if they would return to special session next week to try to override the vetoes. They have until Oct. 14 to return.
In the case of OETA’s veto, Stitt wrote that it is “preferable that these funds be used for infrastructure and water projects and long-term strategic investments that will change the trajectory of our state.”
He did sign over a dozen other bills approving the expenditures of over a $1 billion in both federal ARPA money and state Progressing Rural Economic Prosperity funding. Measures approved include broadband expansion funding, economic and workforce development, investments in mental health and improving healthcare access.
“It is my hope that these one-time funds will help us move the needle in integral areas like improving crumbling infrastructure, addressing the opioid epidemic, and expanding broadband services across Oklahoma to get us closer to becoming a Top 10 state,” Stitt said in a statement.
But state Rep. Logan Phillips, R-Mounds, said Stitt’s decision to veto infrastructure upgrades to two of the biggest systems that help rural Oklahomans during times of emergency came as an “absolute surprise.” He said it followed a year of public meetings in which Stitt’s office gave “zero input.”
Phillips said he’s concerned about Stitt’s decision to veto OETA’s funding. In addition to providing public television statewide, lawmakers have tasked the public station with operating the state’s emergency warning systems. With no statewide cell phone network, it’s OETA that coordinates with cell phone providers to warn rural Oklahomans of pending tornadoes and flash flooding threats, wildfire evacuations and issue missing children and elderly alerts.
The specialized system, which has been in place for 40 years, hasn’t seen many upgrades, yet OETA towers are about the only system that reaches the entire state.
A rural lawmaker, Phillips said Oklahoma has seen 400,000 acres of land burn in the last eight years from wildfires.
“We’ve had a global pandemic. We’ve had massive tornados. We’ve had earthquakes, freezes, fires and floods that have taken the land and life of Oklahomans,” he said. “This is the system that rural Oklahomans depend on to get warnings those events are happening.”
He said the nine emergency management centers would have served as coordinating points when rural communities need people or supplies on the ground during times of emergency.
“And the governor wholeheartedly said he does not care about emergencies in rural Oklahoma,” Phillips said of Stitt’s vetoes.
Phillips is urging his colleagues to return to special next week to override Stitt’s vetoes. He said he’s made his opinion known that the vetoes are not OK and endanger Oklahomans. But he said it’s possible that legislative leadership might not return and instead try to find another workaround outside of the executive branch to get Oklahomans what they need.
State Rep. Kyle Hilbert, R-Bristow, who oversaw the ARPA expenditure efforts for the state House, said the three measures were good bills. If lawmakers don’t come back, they could reconsider them in February. But he said a new Legislature will be seated by February, so the future of the proposals is unclear.
Still, Hilbert said there’s a need to replace OETA transmitters and take care of the state assets, but said there may need to be a larger conversation about infrastructure around towers with the departments of public safety and transportation, too.
He said Thursday morning, just before Stitt publicly announced the vetoes, two rural community theaters reached out interested in receiving grants for their facilities.
He told them that bill just got vetoed and it’s no longer an option.
“I know there’s a desire for that as well because those facilities certainly took a hit from the pandemic,” Hilbert said.
