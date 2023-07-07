Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Woods, Alfalfa, southwestern Grant and northwestern Garfield Counties through 115 PM CDT... At 1252 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Great Salt Plains Lake, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Cherokee, Helena, Jet, Nash, Burlington, Amorita, Byron, Ingersoll, Great Salt Plains Lake, Driftwood, Capron, and Waldron. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN; MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH