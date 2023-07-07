ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma’s new pregnancy resource website is active.
On July 6, Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt and the State Department of Health Care launched a pregnancy resource website designed to provide essential support and information to expecting mothers, parents and families.
“A child is a gift from God, but a pregnancy can be a confusing and trying time without support. The launch of this incredible resource is a reflection of our commitment to uplift and empower expectant mothers across Oklahoma,” Governor Stitt said. “By consolidating all of this essential information and assistance into one convenient platform, we’re hoping to strengthen the support system that every mom and family deserves.”
The website gathers resources for expectant parents and offers access to support during a time of possible uncertainty.
“Providing a central access point to crucial resources upholds the commitment made to Oklahoma mothers. Acknowledging the needs of moms and families and making resources easily accessible across our great state reiterates the unified approach to this commitment,” Juli Merciez, Chair of the HELP Task Force said. “Our recommendation and expectation from the HELP Task Force is to get these resources to those who need it from one platform that’s easiest to access begins here.”
The homepage of the website displays four categories of support: pregnancy, parenting, adoption and financial assistance.
Clicking on a category displays multiple avenues of support per category, such as options for both insured and uninsured parents, educational and supportive programs and healthcare services.
“Our vision is to lead Oklahoma to prosperity through health,” Commissioner of Health Keith Reed said. “That starts at the beginning of life. We want to and need to be a resource for pregnant women in our communities as they navigate bringing a newborn baby into the world.”
