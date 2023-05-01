OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt signed into law Monday night a measure that bans anyone younger than 18 from receiving gender reassignment surgery or hormone treatment as part of gender-affirming care.
The ban takes effect immediately, though parents now have six months to begin gradually decreasing and discontinuing their child’s use of gender transition hormones or drugs.
Senate Bill 613 bans gender-affirming care even with a parent’s permission.
Medical providers who violate the prohibition could face criminal charges, the revocation of their medical license and they could be sued civilly. Children could also sue their health care provider until they’re age 45.
In a statement, Stitt said he first called for a statewide ban on all irreversible gender care on children last year. He said he was “thrilled” to sign the measure into law and to “protect our kids.”
“We cannot turn a blind eye to what’s happening across our nation, and as governor, I am proud to stand up for what’s right and ban life-altering transition surgeries on children in the state of Oklahoma,” he said.
Oklahoma now joins more than a dozen other states in restricting access to gender-affirming care for minors.
“We know how devastating this is for so many of our community members,” said Freedom Oklahoma, in a statement on Twitter. “And, in the days ahead we’ll continue to lift up resources and share information about what this means.”
The group, which advocates for LGBTQ rights, said it worked ahead of session to ensure “litigation orgs” had a plan in case the ban took effect. The group did not elaborate in their post.
“We see you. We love you. Two Spirit, trans, and gender nonconforming people have always been and will always be in Oklahoma,” the group said. “We deserve access to best practice medical care. We deserve better than a government willing to play politics with our health and our lives.”
State Sen. Mary Boren, D-Norman, who voted against the measure when it advanced through the state Senate last week, said she wasn’t surprised by Stitt’s action.
“The government is stepping in between parents and their medical provider and taking over the ability of parents to make informed decisions for the medical care of their children,” she said.
Boren said the new law, which criminalizes and usurps ”best medical practices,” is ultimately going to make it more difficult for the state to attract and retain health care providers.
