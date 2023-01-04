By CNHI Oklahoma
NORMAN, Okla. — Gov. Kevin Stitt was among those who remembered the life of Norman resident Mark Burget on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.
Burget, an attorney who served as Stitt’s general counsel, died Dec. 31. He was 68.
Burget earned law degrees from the University of Oklahoma in 1979 and New York University in 1982. He then went to work for McAfee & Taft law firm in Oklahoma City, where he spent 22 years and served as managing director.
In 2001, his life took a different turn when he joined Search Ministries and ministered to men in the Norman area.
Friend Rusty Loeffler, co-owner of Interurban restaurants, said Burget ran a men’s organization through Search Ministries, which spreads the Gospel to men around the country.
When Burget started the group, only about six people attended. Now, 150 men between the ages of 18 and 85 are involved, and up to 100 attend at 6:30 a.m. Wednesdays, either in person or on Zoom, Loeffler said.
“He’s been a great mentor and spiritual leader in my life, and to hundreds of men in this community,” he said.
Burget left a well-paying and respectable job because he wanted to build young lives in Norman, according to Tim Lashar, a local business owner and former University of Oklahoma and NFL kicker.
Lashar said he knew Burget for 20 years through his ministry. He said that for many people, it would take a great deal of effort to leave his work at McAfee & Taft.
“He obviously sacrificed a lot to leave a partnership in a large firm to do what he thought God had in store for him,” he said. “Everyone had a tremendous amount of respect for him.
“Mark just had a way of presenting the Gospel message in a way that a lot of people had never heard before.”
In 2018, Stitt was Oklahoma’s newly elected governor.
He looked to Burget for guidance as he searched for a general counsel.
Then Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin told Stitt to find a prestigious law firm and bring in someone toward the end of their career.
“I immediately thought of Mark Burget,” Stitt told The Transcript. “I knew he was a managing partner at McAfee & Taft and fit that bill.”
Stitt moved to Norman when he was in the second grade, and Mark, and his wife Elaine, attended the church where Stitt’s father served as pastor.
“(Mark) was on my dad’s board. I grew up knowing Mark my entire life and respected him and knew what a man of character he was,” Stitt said. “I knew I needed really wise counsel in that position as general counsel — obviously, that had the prerequisites in understanding the law, but really more a confidant and a wise counselor that could help me through my early years as governor.”
Stitt called Burget one of the wisest and most respected people that he has come across, which is why he paid a visit to his family after learning about his death. Of Burget’s many strengths, Stitt valued his humility and his ability to raise outstanding members of the community.
Stitt said Burget was reluctant to because general counsel because he was not a politician.
“But he has raised five wonderful boys — two attorneys, one doctor, one pastor and one businessperson — and they are all five married,” he said. “They have been involved in the community and are really, super active.”
A visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, at Wildwood Community Church, 1501 24th Ave. NE.
A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, at Crossings Community Church, 14600 N. Portland Ave., in Oklahoma City.
