OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma’s governor vetoed a bill that would have required sex offenders living on reservation land to register both with the local tribe and the state because of the “confusion” and “unnecessary disagreements” he said it would create.
But state Sen. David Bullard, R-Durant, the bill’s author, said some sex offenders have attempted to capitalize on uncertainty following the U.S. Supreme Court’s McGirt July 2020 ruling that found about 43% of Oklahoma land remains Native American reservations.
Bullard said convicted sex offenders are arguing that because of their race, they don’t have to register with local law enforcement agencies or their tribe and have fallen through the cracks because of jurisdictional questions.
“McGirt is not a big enough reason for them to be able to hide,” Bullard said, adding that everyone needs to know where sex offenders live.
Bullard also said lawmakers worked with tribes and the Department of Corrections to craft House Bill 2608. He said it ensures that regardless of an individual’s race they have to register as a sex offender if required by the courts. Anyone living on tribal land — even if they’re indigenous — also would be required to register as part of the state’s registry.
And, Bullard said, the bill makes clear that all sex offenders living on reservation land must comply with any post-trial conviction sexual offender registry requirements, regardless of their race.
In his veto message last week, Stitt wrote that state law already requires sex offender registry with the Department of Corrections and gives local law enforcement authorities jurisdiction.
Stitt said while the intent is “well meaning,” the “actual effect and assuredly unintended consequences are significant.”
Stitt also said that no Oklahoman should be required to register and submit to a law enforcement entity that has no jurisdiction over them.
And, he said, given the “continued uncertainty and disagreements” associated with what is meant by “jurisdictional boundaries,” the measure would “create additional confusion and likely cause more unnecessary disagreements.”
State Rep. Justin Humphrey, R-Lane, said Stitt’s veto is a “good example” of the governor and his staff being “wrong.”
He said he plans to push for a veto override. The measure passed unanimously in both chambers.
Humphrey such state-tribal reciprocity strengthens public safety and would benefit the entire state.
Humphrey, who lives within the Choctaw Nation boundaries, said there have been an increased number of tribes operating separate sex offender registries. In one instance, an individual registered with a tribe, but the offender’s name and address went unreported in the public state database.
“We have been one state,” Humphrey said. “We have been one people. I think that’s what we should all strive for. I recognize that there’s sovereign issues, but again, we’re part of the same state, and I know the people who I talked to with the tribes feel the same as me.”
The Cherokee Nation operates its own sex offender registry that is available to the public.
Whether or not the bill becomes law, individuals who live, work or attend school in a tribal jurisdiction must register with the relevant Indian tribe, regardless of whether the offender is a tribal citizen. Offenders also are required to register with the state, the Cherokee Nation Attorney General’s Office said in an emailed statement.
“HB 2608 would have simply acknowledged that tribal police fall within the definition of 'local law enforcement' under existing Oklahoma law relating to registration of sex offenders,” the office said. “This would make it easier for state and tribal law enforcement to collaborate and ensure that sex offenders don't violate state, tribal or federal laws.”
Daniel Seitz, a spokesman for House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, said the chamber is looking at every vetoed bill individually and will make a decision about veto overrides in “due time.”
