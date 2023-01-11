OKLAHOMA CITY — In a shakeup of the state’s public school oversight board, Gov. Kevin Stitt announced he’s replacing four of the six members.
While some said such an overhaul isn’t unusual following an administration change, the shakeup sparked concerns that the new Stitt-appointed board members will use their new posts to focus on advancing controversial education priorities touted by the Republican governor and his ally, Ryan Walters. Earlier this week, Stitt began his second term as governor, and Walters began his first as superintendent of public instruction.
“It’s a new day in the Stitt administration,” Kate Vesper, a Stitt spokeswoman, said Wednesday in an email. “We are eager to have a board who shares the governor’s vision to put parents first, break out of our bottom ranking in education and give every student across the state — regardless of their economic status or zip code — the opportunity to attend a school that fits their unique needs.”
Tuesday evening, Stitt announced plans to appoint energy industry entrepreneur Donald Burdick, of Tulsa; homeschool educator Marla Hill, of Kingfisher; business owner Kendra Wesson, of Norman; and Suzanne Reynolds, of Oklahoma City, who has “served in higher education at different universities.” Sarah Lepak and Trent Smith will continue to serve on the board. All new appointees must be confirmed by the state Senate.
Vesper said two of the new appointees filled existing vacancies on the board. Jennifer Monies resigned her position Dec. 29, and Brian Bobeck resigned Dec. 17. Stitt also had appointed all four of the previous board members.
Vesper said she was not familiar with where most of the new appointee’s children attended school or more specifically if any had children or grandchildren enrolled in public or charter schools. She did say Hill homeschools her five children, and noted that Walters’ children attend public school.
State Sen. Mary Boren, D-Norman, said the State Board of Education membership should be diverse, and Stitt should be ensuring a variety of voices are represented. She said the board should include at least some individuals currently using the public school system, individuals from the business community, and she said she’d even welcome a board member with homeschool or private school background.
Boren said she welcomes Stitt’s decision to add a homeschool perspective to the state board because as a school counselor, she learned that some families homeschool before transitioning into a public school setting.
“I think for the public school system to understand what a healthy homeschool experience can be for a lot of families is really important,” Boren said. “Otherwise you’d end up with a bias against all people that homeschool instead of being able to discern situations that are healthy and productive and those that are more concerning like just hiding kids from society.”
But she said Stitt and Walters have used their “powers to eliminate resistance.” She views the new board composition as a “very narrow” one that is going to validate the perspective of one person.
“I know it’s happening,” she said. “It’s like watching a tornado come.”
State Rep. Jacob Rosecrants, D-Norman, said lawmakers in 2018 expanded Stitt’s power to appoint and boot board members at will.
He said Stitt used that power Tuesday by “sacking the entire board, which was already in his image, which is scary.”
“He’s able to basically take a board like the State Board of Education and make it in his image,” Rosecrants said. “They’re going to push the ideas that Walters and them have been saying for a long, long time. And they’re going to make it look like this is actually happening in our schools. And they’re going to make it look like they’re fixing it by either pushing private school vouchers or shuttering schools or whatever else.”
Rosecrants said he fears new board members are going to inflame an already false narrative about critical race theory and liberal indoctrination occurring in schools.
In a statement, Walters said he’s looking forward to serving with the new proposed state board.
“We have big items that we are going to tackle this year, and our top priority is ensuring that kids, teachers and parents are well served,” he said.
Shawn Hime, executive director of the Oklahoma State School Boards Association, said it’s not uncommon with administration changes to also see changes in board appointees.
He said he’s excited to work with the new state board to continue to improve the way that Oklahoma educates, and he believes discussion improves as more viewpoints are considered.
Oklahoma Education Association, which represents educators, said it had no comment on the board changes.
State Sen. Carri Hicks, D-Oklahoma City, a former teacher, said she was “kind of shocked” when she heard how much change Stitt had implemented to the board.
“I feel like this significant of a shift creates some chaos in a changing landscape,” she said. “And so my biggest concerns and priority is to make sure that the Department of Education and our public schools have that stability that they need in order to effectively continue to educate our kids.”
Hicks said lawmakers will learn about each person’s credentials and background through the Senate confirmation process later this year.
But, she said it would be “pretty telling” if the majority of the board’s members don’t have “a stake in the game as far as wanting our public schools to be successful because they’ve chosen alternative (education) methods for their family.”
