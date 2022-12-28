ENID, Okla. — In celebration of his reelection, Gov. Kevin Stitt is hosting inaugural balls in Enid, Oklahoma City and Tulsa. The Enid ball will take place at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 7, 2023, at Stride Bank Center.
In an interview with the Enid News & Eagle on Wednesday, Stitt said each of the locations was selected to provide his supporters all over the state with an option to attend a ball.
"My wife and I, we're really excited to come celebrate with our fellow Oklahomans on the inauguration of four more years," Stitt said. "So Oklahomans spoke loud and clear that they wanted us for four more years to keep the momentum going. I just love Enid. Enid is such a special community, and we wanted to do something over in the west for all of our supporters on the western part of the state. So Enid was just a natural choice and we're excited to be there."
Headlining the event will be country musician Josh Meloy, a native Oklahoma and a graduate of Oklahoma State University. With Oklahoma's strong tradition of country music, Stitt said Meloy was a natural choice to headline the Enid inaugural ball.
"Oklahoma, as we know, is the best state in the country with such a huge traditional history of country music artists," Stitt said. "So just trying to promote them as best we can. So it will be a lot of fun to be hanging out with everybody and hearing some Josh Meloy music."
Another aspect that made Enid one of the locations was the community's continued support of the military and Vance Air Force Base. Stitt said he thought it was an important aspect of Enid, as well as a strong reason to hold one of the balls in town.
"Whether it's Tinker Air Force Base, or up in Enid at Vance, we've got such a traditional history of supporting the military," Stitt said. "With some of my policies, we want to be one of the most pro-military states in the country. We just got rid of taxation on military retirements, which is something that's going to keep more of our veterans in Oklahoma after they retire from the military to create second careers. So we're doing everything we can to promote that. Anything we can do to promote the military. Enid does such a good job with both their education and just the way of life supporting the military bases. That's really, really important. And something the Pentagon looks for when expanding military bases, is what does the quality of life look like, and Enid does a great job supporting Vance."
This is likely the first inaugural ball to be held in Enid by an Oklahoma governor, Stitt said. Mary Fallin had a ball in Ponca City, while Stitt said he previously held one in Lawton as well as Tulsa and Oklahoma City in 2019. Stitt said Enid is among the special places in the state, which was a strong factor in choosing it as a location.
"I don't know of any other governor that's held one in Enid," Stitt said. "But I just really love the Enid community. People ask me all the time, 'Where's the hidden great spots in the state?' And there's just something special about Enid and the community. So let's make it a blowout event. Go to oklahomainaugural.com and come celebrate with us and have a fun night together as a community."
The Oklahoma City ball is sold out, but a limited amount of tickets still are available for the Tulsa and Enid balls. Tickets for the Enid ball are $100, and can be purchased online at oklahomainaugural.com until 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
