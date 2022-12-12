GOP Chairman Speaks at Rotary

The future of the Republican Party in Oklahoma and elsewhere depends on better communication of the ideas of the party.
That was the message A.J. Ferate, the new chairman of the Oklahoma Republican Party, addressed with the Enid Rotary Club at its weekly luncheon Monday.
Ferate, a longtime attorney with the state GOP and a public policy expert and attorney, wants to move the state GOP away from the 2020 election and focus on their approach to the future and strengthen communicating Republican policy.
He said Oklahoma City and Tulsa have become purple as the rural areas continue to stay red.
“We need to talk differently, especially in the bigger cities, on how we’re going to approach issues,” he said.
Ferate knows the state and particularly Northwest Oklahoma voted heavily for Trump, but is not on board with the election fraud theories and wasting time on the past election.
Ferate knows some may disagree with him, but said now is the time to move forward and focus on convincing voters to show up for future elections.
Ferate said he’d like to see the party move toward a larger consensus on GOP candidates in the state to something more like a state convention so there would be more input into the selection of candidates.
His position is a reversal from the previous chair, John Bennett, who embraced election fraud theories and promoted other candidates who did the same. He said his job as GOP chair is to encourage Republican voters to select the candidates of their choice, then work to “smooth the road” for those who win their primaries to win the general election.
When asked about the McGirt ruling, Ferate said it is going to take years to unravel McGirt sovereignty issues. Both sides anticipate more litigation.
