GOP Chairman Speaks at Rotary

Weather Alert

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 AM CST FOR NORTHWESTERN KINGFISHER...CENTRAL BLAINE...SOUTHWESTERN GARFIELD AND SOUTHEASTERN MAJOR COUNTIES... At 217 AM CST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 3 miles northeast of Okeene to 5 miles southeast of Hitchcock to 4 miles west of Greenfield, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include... Watonga, Okeene, Drummond, Ames, Hitchcock, Greenfield, Loyal, Southard, Omega, Lacey and Homestead. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A tornado watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. && THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE; HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH