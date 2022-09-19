ENID, Okla. — Goodwill Industries is looking to open a location in Enid, the Goodwill CEO told Enid Rotarians during their meeting Monday.
Jim Priest said Goodwill has been searching for an appropriate location in Enid for months, but hasn’t found “the right fit” yet. The location needs to be about 18,000- to 20,000-square feet.
Priest said many people enjoy shopping at Goodwill for “the joy of the hunt.” He said many in Enid probably have been generous donors to Goodwill.
“We have a highly recognized brand, but it’s not a very well-understood brand. Most people think we’re just a store. We’re a nonprofit, a 501 (c) (3) organized under the IRS code, and our real mission is to help people overcome challenges to employment,” Priest said. “The money we earn through selling things in the store fuels our mission.”
Job training includes not only training for store employees but also community-specific training. Goodwill also plays a role in helping formerly incarcerated people train for jobs.
“We teach people how to navigate the internet, how to create resumes and how to find that first step on the ladder of success,” he said.
Priest said Goodwill has 25 retail stores, 17 donation centers and about 800 employees across the state.
He said Goodwill in Oklahoma started through a Rotary Club connection. In 1935, the founder of Goodwill, Edgar Helms, spoke to Oklahoma City Rotary Club about the Goodwill mission. Daily Oklahoman publisher E.K. Gaylord was at that meeting, and he asked reporter Edith Johnson to do some research on Goodwill throughout the country.
“She traveled around to other states to find out if it was the real deal. She went to Missouri, she went to Kentucky, she went to Ohio, and she came back and told Mr. Gaylord we need a Goodwill in Oklahoma,” Priest said.
Gaylord delegated the job of organizing a Goodwill in Oklahoma City to the reporter, and Priest said she became the original incorporator of Goodwill in Oklahoma.
Priest described the circular economy of Goodwill. Donations come through a donation center or store then are put on the retail floor. They are labeled and color-coded. If items not sold by the fourth week, the price is cut in half. If they don’t sell, they go back to a warehouse and placed in the outlet store where people can buy goods by the pound. If still not sold, they are sent to a recycling center.
“We squeeze every ounce of value out of the donations you give us,” he said. “All of that money, whether from stores, outlet center or salvaging operations, goes into the job development center,” he said.
He said once a Goodwill location in Enid is found, a mobile job center will travel to Enid to offer the job training and applications, resumes and preparation on the road.
