U.S. Air Force Airman Kristina Schneider, 312th Training Squadron student, leads Airman Emalie Lemons, 312th TRS student, in a textbook style approach to a mock vehicle fire outside the Louis F. Garland Department of Defense Fire Academy on Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, July 11, 2019. Schneider and Lemons were trained in the classroom how to approach a live fire and what angle to spray the water hose for hood and undercarriage fires before their hands on experience. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Abbey Rieves)