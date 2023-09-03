ENID, Okla. — Food for Thought columnist Peggy Goodrich penned her first homespun column for the Enid News & Eagle in September 1993.
Now 30 years later, she’s still writing with no intention of stopping.
Goodrich, 88, is anticipating submitting her weekly storytelling and recipe to the newspaper at least 10 more years or “for as long as they’ll have me.”
The Oklahoma native grew up as the middle child of seven in Pawnee (located inside the Pawnee Nation and bordering the Osage Nation in northeastern Oklahoma).
Goodrich learned to make food on a wood stove at her grandmother’s side. Many of her recipes and/or cooking techniques featured in her Food for Thought column were learned from her grandma and mother.
“I love to cook,” she said, adding there is something about the way it made her feel, especially when she helped her grandma or mother. Even now, Goodrich said, when she feels blue, “I go to the kitchen and cook.”
Her grandma came to Indian Territory when she was 13; married and raised her family in Oklahoma before it became a state. Goodrich explained her grandma never wrote down a recipe; she just knew how to cook and bake. To this day, Goodrich cherishes the biscuit cookie cutter that her grandma used.
On the other hand, Goodrich’s mother did write down some of her recipes, so Goodrich lovingly displayed those worn and faded pieces of paper, which she laminated in an attempt to preserve them.
Some of the recipes featured in the column are ones that friends, neighbors, or readers gave her. Due to copyright laws, she can’t always share recipes she’s received or found in magazines.
“Some recipes (for the column) I make up, altering (an existing recipe) a little and making it my own,” she said. And just like her ancestors, Goodrich cooks using simple ingredients or what she has on hand in the pantry.
That is why she believes she continues to be popular to local readers.
“I think they like the recipes because the ingredients are easily attainable. It’s things the grandkids can make,” Goodrich said.
Plus, she’s relatable to many since she weaves in tales of the olden days, growing up with her siblings — in particular her sister Marianne and baby brother Bill, both of whom still live in the Pawnee area — and sharing their antics and antidotes.
Goodrich is also well-known for her patriotism and stories involving her late husband Jim’s military service as a U.S. Marine during World War II at Iwo Jima. The pair were married 46 years when he passed in May 2015, right before Memorial Day that year.
Her most notable column to date, she said, was the tribute she wrote to Jim after his death.
“I had more people comment to me or send letters,” Goodrich said. “I poured my heart out in that piece.”
Her Christian faith has held her steadfast throughout her life and is often reflected in her columns too.
Only twice in 30 years has Goodrich missed submitting a column: the week when 9/11 happened and the week her husband died. She has plowed through illness, personal turmoil and family crisis to ensure her readers get to hear from her.
“I write like I’m talking. I don’t use big words,” the former teacher said. She has taught cooking lessons and life lessons to both young and old, in both school and church settings over the years, as well as speaking engagements around the country.
Early on, Goodrich was a writer.
“I’ve always loved to write,” she said. “I’ve written all my life.”
As a small child, she recalled wanting to write. She said she cried when her best friend and sister Marianne, who is 18 months older than she, got to go to primer school and she didn’t. When they finally allowed her to go, she reveled in learning, studying and writing.
“I like writing in general because it allows me to put my thoughts together,” Goodrich said.
She added another benefit of writing is she gets to record her life lessons for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, which was what she was doing prior to writing for the Enid News & Eagle.
In 1992, Goodrich had entered the newspaper’s then-annual holiday recipe contest (back when there were society pages that included lifestyle and food sections) and won. It was around that time, two of the lifestyles page writers were retiring and there was column space available.
She approached then-managing editor Jerry Pittman to see if she could submit writings with recipes, and voila, Food for Thought was born on Sept. 1, 1993.
When Goodrich started receiving a small paycheck for her efforts, she was a little surprised, as she said she and Pittman had never once discussed money.
“That’s not why I did it,” she said, adding she simply felt called to share her thoughts and recipes with the Enid community.
Goodrich reserves a spot in her home office for “crumbs” of ideas, poem and news clippings, and brief notes or remarks from others. The thoughts for Food for Thought sprout from everywhere.
“I was taught to ‘think about it, ’” she said, which is why she incorporates that phrase into every column.
Though her body is aging and she’s slowed down a bit, Goodrich’s mind hasn’t. She still loves to learn and enjoys sharing her knowledge with others.
“Even if I wasn’t writing for the paper, I’d still be writing,” she said. “As long as my fingers can type and my brain will work, I’ve always got something to say.”
