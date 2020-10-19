ENID, Okla. — Golden Oaks Village opened a new visitation station for its nursing center residents Monday, part of what is hoped to be a staged reopening plan.
The outdoor, plexiglass and wood frame station provides a movable location for visitors to see their loved ones, while maintaining a sanitary barrier between residents and visitors for COVID-19 safety precautions.
During visitation, which is by reservation only, family members can see in person, but not touch, their loved ones.
The plexiglass divider in the visitation station will be sanitized between each visit, and visitors will be required to have their temperatures checked and answer a short series of health screening questions. Social distancing and masks will be required at all times during visits, according to a Golden Oaks press release.
“The staff have been working diligently preparing to offer the best experience possible for visitors and residents alike,” according to the press release.
“Golden Oaks Village is blessed to have some of the most compassionate and dedicated staff imaginable,” said Scott Bushong, Golden Oaks executive director. “These team members have worked tirelessly to keep residents safe during incredibly challenging times. To see families reunite with their loved ones is one of the great joys of working in our profession, and we truly are blessed to serve.”
Outdoor visitation is the initial phase of a staged reopening plan, “which relies on many factors to keep moving forward,” according to the press release.
After 10 days of safe outdoor visits, the next phase will include transitioning to indoor visitation in the nursing center dining room.
Visitation will be offered 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Each visitation period will be limited to 45 minutes, to allow a 15-minute turnaround period for sanitizing between visitors.
Reservations are being scheduled now through Melissa Hurley, social service director, by calling (580) 249-2662.
