Golden Oaks hired a new director and became a nonprofit assisted living community.
Last week was Mark Gray’s first full week as first executive director at Golden Oaks, where he said he’ll work on renovating a majority of the buildings and complete the transition to a nonprofit organization over the next 10 years.
Gray has worked in assisted living for around 30 years. Gray, previously the CEO of Presbyterian Homes among several other jobs, was born and raised in Oklahoma. He is a third-generation peanut farmer, but said he got into taking “something and making it better” when his family took over the Children’s Center in Bethany.
Before Gray took over at Golden Oaks, the board and owners had decided to begin working with a consulting group, Baptist Villages, to turn Golden Oaks into a nonprofit. The transition opened up the spot of executive director, which Gray saw on the hiring website Indeed. By late June, Gray was meeting with the board of directors to be hired for the job.
While working at Golden Oaks, Gray plans to finish some floors that were never completed and renovate any out-of-date parts of the community, he said. Renovations will be done in small pieces at a time, starting in about a year while Gray acclimates to the current operations at the community.
“People have no idea how great it’s going to be,” Gray said.
Gray also plans to donate a majority of the old furniture to local charities when it is replaced, he said. He cited the change to a nonprofit community making a donation from Golden Oaks possible.
Baptist Villages, the consulting group brought in by the previous owners, aims to help Golden Oaks become a faith-based nonprofit community, Gray said.
