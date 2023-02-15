“Music makes you forget how old you are. The moments of day you can forget that, it’s a good moment.”
So quips William Lee Golden, the long-bearded, 84-year-old baritone of The Oak Ridge Boys.
The Oak Ridge Boys will be coming to Stride Bank Center on Friday for their Front Porch Singin’ Tour.
Golden joined up with the group in 1965, later taking a hiatus from The Oak Ridge Boys in 1987. In 1996, he returned to the group and has been a member ever since. Others include lead singer Duane Allen, bass singer Richard Sterban and tenor Joe Bonsall.
Golden was instrumental in bringing the other three into the fold, and the current group now has been together for 50 years.
Golden said The Oak Ridge Boys are planning to release a new album soon, and will be working with producer Dave Cobb.
“It’s been a joy to work with Dave Cobb, he’s a brilliant producer,” Golden said. “He knows how to get a simple feel and find that feel for each song.”
It’ll be yet another album from a group that has produced 12 gold, three platinum and one double platinum album, as well as a double-platinum single, more than a dozen number ones and more than 30 top 10 hits.
During his recent interview, Golden spoke several times about the connection between the members of the group, as well as his enjoyment of the process in what goes into making music.
“To be old men, it’s a joy to ... you forget about age when you’re in there making music,” he said.
When he’s not with The Oak Ridge Boys, or singing with his family, Golden is taking the time for some exercise. He says he does 200 sit-ups every single day.
“It helps me feel better, it helps me sing better, it helps give me support when I sing,” he said.
Golden and The Oak Ridge Boys will take the Stride Bank Center stage at 7 p.m. Friday. Tickets range from $39 to $69 and can be purchased at stridebankcenter.com, or by calling (580) 616-7380.
