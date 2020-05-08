ENID, Okla. — An Enid buffet open for years will remain closed following the ease of COVID-19 restrictions, while another local eatery has plans to re-open in June.
Golden Corral, 4629 W. Garriott, has permanently closed from the impact of the pandemic, according to the company.
"We appreciate the support of the community and the guests who have dined with us at this location," the statement says. "Our thoughts and prayers are with our restaurant team members and their families. As other area Golden Corral company and franchise-operated restaurants reopen, we will help our team members who are not yet employed transition to another opportunity."
A spokeswoman for Applebee’s Grill + Bar said Thursday that its Enid location, 3616 W. Garriott, would reopen in "late June."
Applebee’s Grill + Bar President John Cywinski released a statement on the company's website.
"It won’t be business as usual. And it may not look the same in each restaurant, since each of our franchisees will be following local and state mandates. But protecting you and team members is our top priority," he said. "This is an evolving situation, and I personally appreciate your patience and understanding as our restaurants move toward full service again."
As we reopen our dining rooms, here are some things you should expect in our restaurants:
• Strict, regimented cleaning, sanitizing and disinfecting procedures and schedules.
• Team members wearing face coverings to protect themselves and others.
• Enhanced “no touch” processes.
• Dining rooms and bars with reduced seating to ensure proper social distancing.
• Convenient and visible hand sanitizer bottles or stations available for use upon entrance.
• Tabletop devices that will allow for contactless payments where available.
• Single-use, disposable menus, and access to online menu on your own device.
• Condiments available upon request and their containers disinfected after each use.
• Ongoing adherence to strict team member health protocol requiring team members who do not feel well to stay home and seek proper health care, as needed.
• Reduced number of guests in the waiting area to again adhere to social distancing.
• A limited menu as our restaurants begin to reopen to ensure we’re able to provide the best experience to each guest.
