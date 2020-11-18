Golden Chick’s Enid locations are selling dinner rolls for Thanksgiving, to benefit Youth & Family Services of North Central Oklahoma, through the two organizations’ annual Rolls for Dough campaign.
Each year, both Golden Chick locations allow customers to pre-order rolls for Thanksgiving, with proceeds going directly to the Youth and Family Services (YFS) Emergency Youth Shelter, and to cover the cost of activities and outings for the youth living in the shelter.
There is no set price for the rolls. Instead, a donation amount is left to the customer. Last year, Golden Chick raised more than $3,000 through the Rolls for Dough campaign.
“We are so grateful for their generosity and continued support,” said Tree Perkins, YFS director of development. “Our youth will be able to engage in many fun activities over the holiday break, as well as spring break, and other times throughout the year. Youth & Family Services wishes to thank Sam Laverne and the Enid community for supporting this event year after year.”
Perkins said Laverne, owner of Enid’s Golden Chick locations, earmarks the earnings from the Rolls for Dough program to provide outings and quality-of-life programs for youth while they’re in the shelter.
The YFS Emergency Youth Shelter houses up to 18 youth, including runaways, homeless youth and children who have been taken into state custody from abusive or negligent circumstances.
Perkins said it costs $30 per night per child to run the shelter. To support the YFS shelter visit the Youth and Family Services Facebook page or visit www.yfsenid.org/nightsofshelter.
To order your Thanksgiving rolls, call (580) 233-9996 for either Golden Chick location.
