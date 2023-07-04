ENID, Okla. — Cortney Kolb will graduate July 13, 2023, with an associate degree in applied science and respiratory care from Northern Oklahoma College. She is all smiles and confidence.
“I’ve been hired by the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn. It is one of the top 10 medical centers for outcomes in the United States,” Kolb said. “I’m so excited about my future.”
Mayo Clinic was ranked in March by Newsweek magazine as the No. 1 hospital in the world.
Kolb’s degree and new job are a result of a partnership between Northern Oklahoma College and Autry Technology Center. While many college graduates across the nation are wondering about their next step, Kolb already has accepted an employment offer from the Mayo Clinic to join their staff as a registered respiratory therapist.
Her job offer included a considerable bonus and benefit package along with moving expenses.
“Our program came to the attention of Mayo Clinic because of our state-leading outcomes,” said Autry Tech Respiratory Care Program Director Deryl Gulliford. “We have the highest pass rate on national board examinations, highest employment placement in the field and the lowest attrition rates in Oklahoma. We actually have the lowest attrition rates in the nation.”
The Mayo Clinic decided to conduct a recruiting visit with Respiratory Care program and they interviewed Kolb.
“I realized the role I want in respiratory therapy is exactly what they are doing at Mayo Clinic,” Kolb said. “Therapists at Mayo are using their knowledge and critical thinking skills at the highest level. I wanted and needed to be in that kind of environment to be the very best therapist I can become. Go big or go home.”
“Today, there are not nearly enough respiratory therapists being trained in America, not enough to meet the demand,” said Autry Tech Respiratory Care Clinical Director Jim Grantz. “So, the opportunities for those who do complete Respiratory Care training and graduate are better than ever before.”
“It really is the opportunity of a lifetime,” Kolb said. “The amazing thing to me is that just two years of training at Autry Technology Center and Northern Oklahoma College opened this door for me.”
Kolb said young people who don’t yet know what they want to do with their lives should strongly consider respiratory care as a career. Kolb currently works at The Commons and said because of numerous scholarships, she does not have school debt.
She said much of her interest in respiratory therapy came during the COVID pandemic when she realized many post-COVID symptoms existed with clients, particularly with their heart and lungs.
Kolb started in Autry Tech’s Health Careers program before continuing on through numerous health science short-term courses, including medication assisted treatment; Heartsaver first aid; basic life support provider; certified medication aide; CMA IA: advanced diabetes care, glucose monitoring, IA; and CMA continuing education, before officially joining the Respiratory Care program in August 2021.
“Dr. Gulliford and Mr. Grantz have been so helpful and amazing to work with,” Kolb said.
Kolb is going to the Mayo Clinic in September. Her training will include 10 specialty ICU’s and floor therapy. She will have a mentor assigned specifically to help her succeed in her new role.
“I’m so excited for this next step in my life,” Kolb said.
To learn more about the Respiratory Care program in Enid, jointly sponsored by Autry Technology Center and Northern Oklahoma College, contact Brooke Kusch at (580) 242-2750 or bkusch@autrytech.edu.
