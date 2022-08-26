ENID, Okla. — Glenwood Elementary School was evacuated Friday afternoon, Aug. 26, 2022, after an SUV hit the gas meter on the northeast side of the school, causing a gas leak.
The incident happened at about 2 p.m., according to Jane Johnson, Enid Public Schools director of human resources and communications.
"Emergency personnel on the scene asked us to evacuate the school as a precautionary measure," she said. "Enid Police Department assisted in escorting the students safely across Oakwood Road to Oakwood Christian Church Activity Center after the pastor, Eric Keller, said that we could use the church’s facility to have parents pick up their students."
Johnson said Glenwood staff and students followed their emergency plans without any issues.
"Glenwood parents were very patient and understanding during the dismissal process, and everything went very smoothly," she said. "Enid Fire Department and ONG were prompt to respond and stayed on scene while the students were evacuated and after. Enid Public Schools is very thankful to everyone that played a part in keeping the students and staff safe."
