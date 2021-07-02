TONKAWA, Okla. — An artist and Northern Oklahoma College instructor will offer a Glass Fusion community class for adults later this month.
Audrey Schmitz, who is also the director of the Eleanor Hays Art Gallery, will offer Glass Fusion, an arts adventure night class for adults, from 6:30 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, July 20, in the Creative Arts Building, Room 110, at NOC’s Tonkawa campus, according to an NOC press release.
Fused glass art, Schmitz said in an email, is a process of stacking specialized glass in layers and firing it at a controlled temperature to achieve a "full fuse" or "tack-fuse" result.
Adding glass dots, confetti pieces, stringer, mica, high temperature wire, “liquid glass” or copper inclusions result in one-of-a-kind works, she added.
That evening, participants will make one or more fused glass projects from a selection of pendants, magnets, suncatchers and night lights, according to the release.
In addition to a wide array of colorful art glass, other materials such as frit, wire, millefiori, stringer and copper sheets will be included.
Proceeds from the Glass Fusion fundraiser will benefit the Arts Adventure Summer Camp Scholarship Program, the release said.
It does not cost anything to register, the release said, but enrollees must sign up in advance to secure a seat and, on the night of the event, pay for the projects they make. Pendants and magnets cost $10 each, a suncatcher is $20 and a night light is $25.
The class is for anyone 18 and older, and no prior experience with glass is required to “create original art, have fun, support camp scholarships and get your sparkle on,” the release said.
To register for Glass Fusion, contact Schmitz by July 16 by emailing her at audrey.schmitz@noc.edu or call (580) 628-6670 and leave a message with a name and contact information.
