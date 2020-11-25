As Enid considers a mask mandate — again — and pandemic numbers continue to increase across the country, a Waukomis woman is glad to be home after a COVID-induced stay of seven months in Bogotá, Colombia.
Flor Marina Milacek is no stranger to the Colombian capital, where she grew up.
Marina, as she is known in Waukomis, married the late Charles Milacek in 1989, became a United States citizen and settled in his hometown of Waukomis.
There were some adjustments she had to make, moving to the small town on the plains, after growing up in a high-altitude city of more than 7 million people.
“It was a big change,” Marina said with a laugh.
But, she said, the people of Garfield County made her adjustment to American life easy.
“It is peaceful and safe, and the people were very nice to me,” she said.
Before long, Waukomis was home, and when Marina’s husband, Charles, died in 2018, she stayed on in the home she’d known for three decades.
But, this spring, Marina was called back to Bogotá by family matters, when her sister started having heart problems.
Marina bought a $500 one-way ticket to Bogotá, not knowing how long she’d need to stay to help her sister.
At first, Marina said the trip was a welcome getaway, as well as a chance to reconnect with family in Colombia. She’d missed the food and the culture, and was glad to be with her sister.
But as COVID-19 spread south to Colombia, and as city-wide quarantines went into effect in Bogotá, it became apparent to Marina her stay may be longer than originally planned — or desired.
Colombia, as a whole, saw cases skyrocket early in the pandemic. In June, the World Bank predicted the pandemic would reverse 20 years of progress against poverty in Latin America.
But since then, Colombia’s numbers as a share of the population hav e fallen behind the United States, which now has worse transmission rates than the South American country.
Colombia now has 1.27 million cases and more than 37,000 deaths out of a total national population of about 50 million people — 2.5% of the population infected, with 2.8% of all reported cases ending in death, compared to about 3.8% of the population infected in the United States and about 2.1% mortality, according to the World Health Organization.
When Marina started planning to return to the United States, in June, travel already had effectively shut down between the two countries.
The extended stay in Bogotá already was having ill effects on Marina. Her body had long ago lost its tolerance for the city’s altitude, at almost 8,700 feet. She was constantly tired and short of breath — common symptoms for people not acclimated to the altitude of the city in the Andes Mountains.
Other problems also became quickly apparent. Marina, who suffers from rheumatoid arthritis, was unable to have her medication refills sent from the United States, due to laws about such shipments between the two countries. And with all the doctors in Bogotá busy fighting the pandemic, she couldn’t get an appointment there.
“All the time I was there, I just had to live with this pain,” Marina said.
Other challenges were more emotional. Care for her beloved Schnauzer, Benji, was running out, and she didn’t have a way to coordinate a foster home for him in Waukomis. Her bills were going unpaid, as she had trouble communicating between Bogotá and the United States. And she had no way of knowing how long the situation would last.
The situation was very stressful, Marina said, “because I did not know how long I would have to stay.”
Many of those problems were overcome, she said, due to the help of her cousins, through her marriage to Charles, Joyce and David Markes, who she now refers to as “the Good Samaritans.”
David said Joyce and Marina became “like sisters” over the years of her marriage to Charles Milacek, and Marina became an integral member of what David calls the “band of Bohemians” in Waukomis.
The couple took in Benji, helped with Marina’s bills and made numerous unsuccessful attempts to have her medication sent to her.
Meanwhile, Marina kept up attempts to fly home. But, each successive month, the answer was the same — travel was forbidden. She reached out to the U.S. Embassy and sought a humanitarian flight home due to her health condition and lack of medication.
But she said the humanitarian flight would have required her to stay in a hotel in Miami, Fla., to quarantine for two weeks — at her own cost — before buying another plane ticket from Miami to Oklahoma. It was simply beyond her means.
Finally, in October, the travel ban was briefly lifted, and Marina was able to buy a plane ticket home. That $500 ticket she bought to Colombia now cost $1,300 for the return flight, as demand soared for Americans trying to get home.
“There were supposed to be empty seats,” for social distancing on the flight home, Marina said. “But that plane was full.”
When she finally made it back to Oklahoma on Oct. 10, David said Marina “was like a little girl, she was so happy.”
Her return home came just as the United States was seeing a new and steeper surge in COVID-19 cases. Marina said she plans to keep following the health recommendations she credits with keeping her safe in Bogotá: she wears a mask, washes her hands and limits contact with others outside her household.
Looking back on the ordeal of her seven-month stay in Bogotá, Marina smiled, and gave thanks: “I am glad to be home.”
