ENID, Okla. — For Talya Gross, going above and beyond for her patients comes naturally.
And while the OB nurse at Integris Bass Baptist Health Center is excited to be in the delivery room with expectant parents, she just didn’t expect she’d sometimes be grieving alongside them.
“About five or six years in, we as the staff were lost,” Gross said, explaining that miscarriages and stillbirths happen so rarely, all the staff had to go on was medical guidelines and policies of how to handle such situations.
One in every 160 births is stillborn, according the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Last year, Integris had 22 fetal losses — and Gross was there for almost half of them.
In the United States, a miscarriage is usually defined as the loss of a baby before the 20th week of pregnancy, and a stillbirth is the loss of a baby at or after 20 weeks of pregnancy. The 20th week (or fifth month) is the defining marker when parents can know if the child is a boy or a girl.
Gross asked herself, “What can we do for the transition?” because one moment the parents had a baby, and then the next moment they didn’t.
“It’s no longer a joyous occasion,” she said.
Convinced there was something she could do to help grieving parents who were going home without a baby, she developed a notebook recommending support and resources.
Now 15 years and counting at Integris, Gross has become the hospital’s grief (also known as bereavement) coordinator.
“She made this hers,” said Erica Miller, Integris’ communications and marketing specialist. “What she does, she doesn’t have to do.”
Gross smiled.
“I have a lot of hats,” she mentioned. Each case is different, but her main goal for all of them is to help families find ways to remember the little one who has passed.
One of the first things Gross tells her patients is that there is no right or wrong way to handle the loss of a baby. She then walks them through the process of what happens following ultrasound confirmation the baby has died in utero.
Generally, the woman is admitted into the hospital and given a private room in the birth center. Gross (or another nurse on duty) will inform the staff there has been a baby death, and the room is specifically marked with a teardrop leaf on the door to inform all who enter what has happened.
The woman is induced and delivers vaginally, again with Gross or another OB nurse at her side. Depending on the development on the baby, hospital staff treats he or she just like any other baby by taking measurements, cleaning and dressing him or her. Footprints and handprints are made (if at all possible) and a memory box is created free of charge.
Grieving parents are given a choice to see and spend time with the child, as well as an option to have photographs taken either in the nursery or as a family. In every case so far as she knows, Gross said, the baby is named and given a stillborn certificate.
One of the unique things Bass has offered for the past year is the CuddleCot. It’s a specially designed bassinet for the deceased infant meant to keep him or her cool in the private room while the grieving parents spend their final moments with the baby.
Gross helps the family fill out paperwork, answers questions, or whatever else she can to help them through this hard time.
“I’m a natural caregiver,” she said.
At present Gross is Integris’ only bereavement coordinator; her backup when she’s not on shift is the binder she developed. It’s filled with instructions on how to dole out the products found in the little storage closet off the nursery along with local and state grief resources.
Like most bereavement coordinators at hospitals and medical centers, Gross relies on Resolve Through Sharing (RTS), a not-for-profit organization out of Wisconsin that aids in bereavement education and has since 1981.
According to its website, RTS provides “an evidence-based yet compassion-first approach to bereavement care. We offer grief support materials and industry-leading comprehensive perinatal, neonatal, pediatric, and adult death bereavement training to healthcare professionals globally, to help them provide outstanding family-centered care to patients and families experiencing loss through dying and death.”
When asked how many losses she’s encountered, Gross didn’t want to guess. However, out of up to 80 deliveries a month at Integris, she admitted she might experience one or two losses.
And in most cases, unfortunately, she said the staff has no clue why the baby died in utero.
“It’s a hard subject, but I’m there for the end,” Gross said. “I do the best I can to preserve the memories, and I preserve it in my heart.”
