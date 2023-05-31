ENID, Okla. — McGraw Realtors are extending the Memorial Day holiday by celebrating veterans, first responders and medical personnel with their “give back boxes” and a lunch.
“We wanted to give back to the people who give so much to us,” said Patrick Countryman, office manager and broker at the firm.
McGraw’s give back boxes were full of 65 items, including fruits, crackers and an assortment of other snacks. Some were delivered Tuesday afternoon, May 30, 2023, and the rest will be delivered Wednesday morning.
Realtors in the firm will end up making deliveries to Enid Police Department, Enid Fire Department stations, urgent care facilities, doctor’s offices, Oklahoma Highway Patrol, U.S. Army recruiting office and Vance Air Force Base.
The group will provide a lunch of hot dogs, chips, water and ice to all veterans, first responders and medical personnel at 1220 W. Willow, in the parking lot in front of the McGraw office, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday.
“I was excited that the business community we work with wanted to make donations to our project and be sponsors,” Countryman said. “People do want to appreciate others.”
