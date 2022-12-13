GRANT COUNTY, Okla. — Authorities are investigating an accidental shooting involving a 4-year-old child that occurred Tuesday morning, Dec. 13, 2022, in Grant County.
At 6:56 a.m. on Tuesday, Grant County Sheriff's Office and Life EMS responded to a residence southeast of Wakita after receiving a call reporting the accidental shooting, according to Sheriff Scott Sterling.
Upon arrival, first responders found the girl with a gunshot wound, Sterling said, and she was transported by Medford EMS to St. Mary's Regional Medical Center.
Sterling did not disclose where the gunshot wound was located on the girl but said her last known condition Tuesday was "stable but critical."
GCSO secured the scene, and a search warrant for the property was obtained. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation also was contacted to assist in the investigation, Sterling said.
Authorities are investigating whether the gunshot was self-inflicted or if the girl was shot by somebody else, Sterling said.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.