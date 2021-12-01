ENID, Okla. — Community members have the opportunity this holiday season to gift or purchase inscriptive bricks for the entrance of the Advance Soccer Complex and help children in need.
For every brick sold through Dec. 20, a pair of gloves will be donated to a child in need through United Way of Enid & Northwest Oklahoma as part of the Gift a Brick donation program.
Kat Allen, marketing and fundraising director for Advance Soccer Complex, said the Gift a Brick program is a way to get the community involved and to give back to the community.
“We wanted the bricks to represent anybody and everybody,” she said. “You can gift a brick to a grandparent to have their name in the complex forever, or you can gift it to your kid or whatever you want to do — literally, anybody at all.”
Small 4-inch by 8-inch brick inscriptions cost $100 and can include up to three lines with 16 characters per line; medium 6-inch by 9-inch inches brick inscriptions are $500 and include four lines with 17 characters per line; and large 12-inch by 12-inch brick inscriptions are going for $1,000 and will have six lines with 23 characters per line.
Handwritten notes also will be given to every gift recipient. Bricks can be bought by visiting https://advancesoccer complex.com/giftabrick.
Allen said a few families have pitched in to buy large bricks, and several employees have bought bricks on behalf of their businesses.
For anyone who isn’t financially able to purchase a brick, Allen said the soccer complex always is open to hearing other ways of collaboration and involvement.
Construction on the Advance Soccer Complex still is “in the very beginnings,” as ground broke on Aug. 3, and is set to be completed near the end of 2022. The soccer complex will feature a 24,000-square-foot clubhouse, seven full-size fields, a playground, water features and practice fields.
“(The soccer complex) is a $12 million-project that’s going to be awesome for Enid economically and socially for kids,” Allen said.
In addition to helping children in need, Allen said funds from the Gift a Brick program can help the soccer complex with things such as feeding all of the referees for a tournament or buying equipment for soccer teams and that “every penny counts” in making the soccer complex “a better place.”
Overall, Allen said, the Gift a Brick program represents Enid well.
“It’s so parallel to how Enid is as a community and how I’ve experienced it my whole life,” Allen said. “It’s going to be so ... representative of Enid as a city to see all of these people come together and be so excited about something that makes a positive impact.”
