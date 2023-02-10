ENID, Okla. — Blake Gibson was sworn in Friday afternoon, Feb. 10 2023, as special district judge during a ceremony at Garfield County Court House.
Gibson will fill the position previously held by Special Judge Brian Lovell, who was elected as an associate district judge. Gibson was sworn in by District Judge Paul Woodward.
Gibson said several people suggested he apply for the position and the timing was good for him in regard to his practice.
“I decided I really wanted the job, and I think I’ll be good at it,” he said.
Gibson will be the special district judge for juvenile court. He said he has experience with juveniles and knows the process.
"My demeanor is very patient and even tempered,” he said.
His bailiff will be Janice Peterson, who previously was bailiff for District Judge Dennis Hladik, who retired.
“I’m excited and relieved to get to stay at the courthouse working with Special Judge Gibson in juvenile court,” Petersons aid.
Gibson said Peterson will be a good fit for his office.
“She has so much experience, wisdom and empathy," he said. "This is how I want to approach juveniles in court.”
He said Peterson has been working hard for weeks getting the office ready and setting up their schedule and docket.
Gibson is a lifelong resident of Enid and graduated from Enid High School. He attended Bethany College in Lindsborg, Kan., on a football scholarship and earned his law degree from the Washburn School of Law in Topeka, Kan.
Special district judges are selected by district judges.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.